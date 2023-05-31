Hendrick sentenced to prison for felony drug crime

May 31—A conspirator in a significant drug trafficking ring which operated in Fayette County was sentenced to prison on May 30.

According to a press release from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Jarod W. Hendrick, 42, formerly of Oak Hill, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing in relation to his conviction for the felony offense of conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than 50 grams of methamphetamine. Ewing sentenced Hendrick to serve 60 years in prison for the conspiracy conviction, Ciliberti noted. Hendrick must serve 15 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

In rendering his decision, Ewing said that Hendrick was a member of and a significant participant in a drug trafficking organization that enabled out-of-state drug dealers to expand their network into Fayette County.

According to the news release, Ewing further noted the major harm to the community and citizens of Fayette County caused by the organization's drug dealing. Hendrick was the live-in boyfriend of Heather Hewitt, formerly of Prosperity, who in May was sentenced to up 90 years in prison as the leader of the drug trafficking organization. Hewitt was imprisoned for the felony offenses of conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than 50 grams of methamphetamine and delivery of fentanyl.

In June 2021, the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force launched an investigation into a drug trafficking organization that was operating primarily in Fayette County, according to Ciliberti's release. The investigation determined that Hewitt was the leader and was being assisted with her drug distribution activities by others, including Hendrick. In August of 2021, and using a confidential informant, the task force began making purchases of methamphetamine and fentanyl from the drug traffickers. Hendrick was involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl from August 2021 through February 2022. He was also involved in transporting large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine into the state, authorities said.

At the time of his arrest on Feb. 19, 2022, Hendrick was found to be in possession of over one pound of fentanyl, two pounds of methamphetamine, approximately three ounces of cocaine, $125,172 in cash, multiple sets of digital scales, and five firearms. Subsequent to his arrest, additional cash was seized from other locations with the total cash seized from the organization amounting to just over $250,000. Ledgers found at the Hendrick/Hewitt residence documented the distribution of over 14 pounds of controlled substances.

The hard work of the officers of the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force during the investigation phase put an end to the drug trafficking organization, Ciliberti said.

The case was prosecuted by Ciliberti and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney R. Wes Toney.

