Hendrick signs 2 sponsors for Kyle Larson's return to NASCAR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JENNA FRYER
Updated
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hendrick Motorsports signed its first two sponsors for Kyle Larson, a promising sign as the driver attempts to rebuild his image after his use of a racial slur derailed his promising career.

Cincinnati Inc., a machine tool maker, and heavy-duty truck manufacturer Freightliner will be the primary sponsors of Larson's new No. 5 Chevrolet for two races each in 2021. Both companies, existing Hendrick partners, will also be full-time associate sponsors for Larson.

Rick Hendrick signed Larson late last year in an attempt to give Larson a second chance. The driver was expected to be NASCAR's top 2020 free agent but lost his job and all his sponsors after Larson used a racial slur while racing online in April.

Larson was suspended the remainder of the NASCAR season but used the time educating himself on racial justice, volunteering with various causes and rebuilding his career.

Hendrick is willing to fund Larson himself but believes companies will realign with the driver once he's shown he grew from his error. He said the team will show its appreciation to Cincinnati and Freightliner “with high performance on and off the racetrack.”

“NASCAR has tremendous momentum going into 2021, and Kyle and the No. 5 crew will certainly be one of the most exciting teams to watch this year,” the team owner said.

Cincinnati joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2019 with a 10-year agreement and is the “Official Metal Fabrication and Additive Equipment Provider” of the organization. Freightliner has been a Hendrick partner since 2004, has a contract through 2023 but will be a primary sponsor for the first time in the deal with Larson.

Hendrick did not designate which races the partners will be featured on the car in Tuesday's sponsorship announcement. NationsGuard, a Hendrick Automotive company, will be featured on Larson's car the first three races of the season, including the Feb. 14 Daytona 500.

____

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New YorkDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Outrage as alleged Capitol rioter is permitted vacation to Mexico ahead of trial

    Julian Castro compares woman’s holiday to Trump-era deportations, decries ‘two systems of justice in America’

  • Navy Task Force Calls for Changing Ship Names that Honor Confederacy

    Task Force One Navy was directed to identify and dismantle barriers of inequality.

  • Supreme Court sides with Germany in Nazi-era art dispute

    The Supreme Court is making it harder for a multimillion-dollar lawsuit involving centuries-old religious artworks obtained by the Nazis from Jewish art dealers to continue in U.S. courts. The court ruled unanimously Wednesday in a case involving the 1935 sale of a collection of medieval Christian artwork called the Guelph Treasure. The heirs of the art dealers contended the sale of the works, now said to be worth at least $250 million, was done under pressure.

  • Police use drug dealer's phone to warn 'middle-class' cocaine 'users' of arrest

    Police used a county lines drug dealer's phone to message "middle-class" cocaine “users” and warn them they risk being arrested for fuelling the abuse of children. Officers in the West Midlands seized the device during a crackdown on criminals supplying Class A drugs worth £3,000-a-day to people across Birmingham and Worcestershire in November last year. The phone contained the mobile numbers of more than 2,000 customers who received SMS marketing updates from drug gangs. Police said they believe many of the customers will be "middle-class professionals" with "social" cocaine habits. On Tuesday all the contacts on the phone received messages telling them their phone numbers had been identified in the investigation.

  • Stephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New York

    The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has reviewed all 143 of the pardons and commutations issued by former President Donald Trump in his final hours in office, and it's weighing whether to bring charges against former Trump strategist Stephen Bannon and Ken Kurson, a friend of Jared Kushner, Trump's son in law, The New York Times and The Washington Post report. Presidential clemency covers only federal crimes, and both men were pardoned before their cases went to trial, meaning they almost certainly wouldn't be protected by New York State's double-jeopardy law. Bannon and three associates not pardoned by Trump were charged in August with defrauding investors in an enterprise called Build the Wall; Bannon was accused of personally receiving more than $1 million of the $25 million raised to build border wall on private land. All four men pleaded not guilty. Vance's prosecutors "have taken significant steps in their investigation" of Bannon, the Times reports, "including seeking records and requesting to interview at least one potential witness." Vance would have jurisdiction because some of Bannon's alleged victims live in Manhattan. Kurson, a former editor of The New York Observer who is also close with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was arrested in October on charges of cyberstalking and harassment tied to the 2015 dissolution of his marriage, the Times reports. "He was accused of having stalked a Manhattan doctor, her colleague, and the colleague's spouse." Vance's office has been investigating Trump and his family business on tax fraud and other charges since 2019, and it is currently awaiting a second Supreme Court ruling on whether it can obtain eight years of Trump's tax returns. Vance also charged another Trump campaign official, Paul Manafort, with mortgage fraud and more than a dozen other state felonies in 2019, before Trump pardoned him, but the case was dismissed on double-jeopardy grounds. Vance has appealed that ruling to a higher state court, arguing that the lower court misread the law, the Post reports. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateBiden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 billMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • US administering 1.3m vaccines per day as Covid cases and hospitalisations decline: ‘We’re on track’

    The United States has administered an average of 1.3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses per day in the last week, as cases and hospitalisations continue to decline across the country. “We are on track to meet the president’s goal of 100 million shots in 100 days,” said Jeffrey Zients, Joe Biden’s coronavirus czar, during the White House Covid response team’s press briefing on Wednesday. The average of 1.3 million vaccine doses administered per day was recorded from 27 January to 2 February, Mr Zients said.

  • Top Marine General: We Need to Get Comfortable with 'Throwaway' Equipment

    The Pentagon needs to think differently about investments, Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger said.

  • Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organize 50-50 Senate

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to organize the evenly split chamber, ending a weekslong standoff that prevented the new Democratic majority from setting up some operations and soured relations at the start of the congressional session. Schumer, D-N.Y., said that he and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky had agreed on committee ratios and other details in the 50-50 chamber, where Democrats have the slim edge because Vice President Kamala Harris is a tie-breaking vote. Senators can now promptly “get to work, with Democrats holding the gavels,” Schumer said.

  • Alleged Rioter Bailed Out Twice Before Arrested Again With Guns, Cocaine

    A Minnesota man who was bailed out twice by the Minnesota Freedom Fund has been arrested again and is now facing charges for alleged possession of firearms and a controlled substance. New charges: Thomas Moseley, 29, was arrested for the third time on Jan. 27 and is facing three new felony counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office via Fox News. The basis of his arrest was related to the damage of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Fifth Precinct in August 2020.

  • Boris Johnson prepared to override parts of Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

    Boris Johnson has warned Brussels that he is prepared to override parts of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland unless the EU agrees to extend grace periods for traders and supermarkets until January 2023. Ratcheting up pressure on the European Commission on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said he was prepared to do "everything we need to do" to protect businesses in the province and ensure there was no sea border in the Irish Sea. It came as Michael Gove wrote to his EU counterpart, Maros Sefcovic, demanding that a three-month leniency period for supermarkets be extended by two years. The letter, leaked to The Telegraph, called for a similar extension for chilled meat products if a permanent solution cannot be found before the six-month stopgap ends, along with the flow of parcels and medicines across the Irish Sea. It also urges Brussels to reconsider rules on the importation of seed potatoes – amid reports that officials are blocking shipments that contain too much British soil – and for a bilateral agreement to be struck with Ireland on pet transport. Should the EU fail to agree to the UK's demands, Mr Gove said the Government would use "all instruments at its disposal" to protect the integrity of the UK internal market. In a meeting with Arlene Foster, Northern Ireland's First Minister, Mr Johnson also reportedly hit out at the EU's "cavalier approach" to Northern Ireland after it controversially moved to erect a hard vaccine border on the island of Ireland last week.

  • Fox News blasted for coverage of Capitol police officer memorial

    CNN, CSpan, and MSNBC all carried rolling live coverage as respect was paid to Officer Brian Sicknick

  • DeSantis Proposes Fine for Tech Companies that Deplatform Political Candidates

    Florida governor Ron DeSantis proposed legislation to fine tech companies that deplatform political candidates in the state, at a press briefing on Tuesday evening. While the governor did not mention former President Trump at the briefing, the proposal comes after Twitter permanently banned Trump and Facebook blocked his account pending further review. Twitter and Facebook made the decisions after Trump incited a mob of his supporters to amass at the Capitol, where they eventually breached the building and forced lawmakers to evacuate. Additionally, Amazon ceased cloud-computing services for the social media site Parler, which caters to right-wing users. The move has forced Parler offline completely. “We’ve seen the power of” social media companies’ “censorship over individuals and organizations, including what I believe is clear viewpoint discrimination,” DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday. “Under our proposal, if a technology company de-platforms a candidate for elected office in Florida during the election, a company will face a daily fine of $100,000 until the candidate’s access to the platform is restored again.” The bill is still being drafted, and will include a provision penalizing social media companies whose algorithms are perceived to favor one specific candidate over another, The Miami Herald reported. The legislation would also require a tech company that promotes one candidate over an opponent to record the value of that promotion as a campaign contribution, to be regulated by the Florida Elections Commission. DeSantis went on to label social media companies as “monopoly communications platforms” that have become “enforcers of preferred narratives.” “You don’t like Parler? Then don’t read it,” DeSantis told reporters. “Let’s not have those choices made for us, or before long we will have nothing more than someone else’s choices imposed upon us by a bunch of monopolies whose core business is to sell advertising.”

  • People Are Changing Their Profile Photos to Drawing of Thai Man Pushed to His Death in SF

    In a show of solidarity, social media users have started changing their profile photos to an illustration of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai man who died after being shoved in San Francisco last week. The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred as Ratanapakdee was walking along Anza Vista and Fortuna Avenues at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. For no apparent reason, Antoine Watson, 19, darted from the right side of the camera frame to push Ratanapakdee to the ground, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

  • Officer who ordered arrest, pepper-spraying of man resigns, Keller police say

    Officer Blake Shimanek was the officer-in-charge who told another officer to place Marco Puente in handcuffs and pepper-spray him as Puente filmed his son’s arrest.

  • Biden news - live: President says $1.9trn Covid bill ‘promise to Americans’ in GOP snub as Taylor Greene hits out

    Live updates on Joe Biden from the White House and Trump news

  • Republicans give update after meeting with Biden about COVID-19 relief package

    GOP senators updated the press after meeting with President Biden to discuss a coronavirus relief package.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Myanmar coup: China blocks UN condemnation as protest grows

    The fate of political leader Suu Kyi remains unclear as civilian disobedience gathers pace.

  • Over 300 million Indians may have COVID-19 - source citing government study

    About one in four of India's 1.35 billion people may have been infected with the coronavirus, said a source with direct knowledge of a government serological survey, suggesting the country's real caseload was many times higher than reported. India has confirmed 10.8 million COVID-19 infections, the most anywhere outside the United States. The state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which conducted the survey, said it would only share the findings at a news conference on Thursday.