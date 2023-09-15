Hendricks County man arrested in Evansville, accused of soliciting nude pics from children

EVANSVILLE — A Hendricks County, Indiana, man is being held at the Vanderburgh County jail after he allegedly extorted nude photographs from minors while on probation for rape and sexual battery offenses.

Andrew N. Mitchell, 33, was booked into the jail Friday and is being held on a $1,000 bond. He is charged with one count of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony.

According to Mitchell's arrest affidavit, the Evansville Police Department began investigating Mitchell after his probation officer informed detectives that she found what appeared to be child sexual abuse imagery on his cell phone.

Mitchell had struggled to find housing upon his release from jail in Hendricks County and had moved to Evansville to live with his "best friends," his probation officer said at the time.

While he was staying in an apartment off of Lincoln Avenue, Mitchell's roommates kicked him out due to finding "inappropriate things on his cell phone," EPD Detective Bryan Brown wrote. Mitchell had allegedly been talking to children online and compelling them to send explicit photos by pretending to be underage himself.

On Aug. 7, Mitchell’s probation officer searched his cell phone and located a string of text messages with an underage person. These messages were documented and were described to Evansville police as amounting to “sextortion.”

Mitchell was reportedly instructed not to speaking with anyone under the age of 16 and he was barred from downloading or using internet messaging apps after his probation officer discovered his communications.

Three days later, on Aug. 10, Mitchell’s roommate in Evansville texted his probation officer and alleged Mitchell had continued to speak with minors using Snapchat, a messaging app that automatically deletes most conversations.

Probation officers in Hendricks County decided to visit Mitchell and inspect his phone. In the device’s “recently deleted pictures” folder, his probation officer allegedly located an image of what appeared to be a prepubescent boy posing in front of a mirror naked.

Shortly after this discovery, Evansville police received approval to conduct a thorough, forensic search of Mitchell’s phone. The Indiana State Police analyzed the potentially illicit photo and determined it depicted a boy who was approximately 12 years old.

Messages on Mitchell’s cell phone allegedly showed him impersonating his ex-roommate when communicating with minors online and that he pretended to be 14.

Investigators said Mitchell would, at times, impersonate law enforcement officer in an effort “to intimidate individuals he was chatting with,” his arrest affidavit states.

During a subsequent police interview, Mitchell reportedly admitted that he had solicited nude photos from minors online. According to the EPD, Mitchell confirmed the image reviewed by investigators was a picture he obtained from an underage boy.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Hendricks County man arrested in Evansville on child pornography charge