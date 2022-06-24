Hendricks Sheriff's office: Avon Scout Troop elder arrested on child molestation charges

A 47-year-old Jamestown man was booked into the Hendricks County Jail Wednesday on several child molestation charges, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Coley’s arrest stems from February of 2022 when an adult man reported he was subjected to inappropriate sexual contact by one of his Avon Scout Troop elders as far back as 2012, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators executed a search warrant and arrest warrant at Coley’s home on June 1. Coley was then located and arrested in Florida before being extradited back to Indiana, according to police.

At this time, officials say there are four known victims in the case.

Coley is facing five charges of vicarious sexual conduct, five counts of child molesting where the victim is less than 14, one additional count of child molesting, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and vicarious sexual conduct where one child is less than 14 years old, according to court records.

Those with information on any additional incidents involving Coley are encouraged to contact Sgt. Chandler at the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-745-4033.

