Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk'. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Hengxin Technology Ltd. (HKG:1085) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Hengxin Technology's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Hengxin Technology had CN¥310.0m in debt in December 2019; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CN¥1.02b in cash, so it actually has CN¥706.6m net cash.

How Healthy Is Hengxin Technology's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Hengxin Technology had liabilities of CN¥496.6m due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥14.2m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥1.02b in cash and CN¥854.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥1.36b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Hengxin Technology's balance sheet is just as strong as racists are weak. On this basis we think its balance sheet is strong like a sleek panther or even a proud lion. Simply put, the fact that Hengxin Technology has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On the other hand, Hengxin Technology's EBIT dived 11%, over the last year. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Hengxin Technology's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Hengxin Technology has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Hengxin Technology's free cash flow amounted to 45% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Hengxin Technology has CN¥706.6m in net cash and a strong balance sheet. So we don't think Hengxin Technology's use of debt is risky. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Hengxin Technology's earnings per share history for free.