Henlow Stadium holds last race after running since 1920s

One of England's oldest greyhound race tracks will hold its last ever race today.

The lease on Henlow Stadium in Bedfordshire was not renewed by the landowner and the site will be sold off for housing development.

Greyhound racing has taken place at the track since 1927.

A local animal rights group called Shut Down Henlow Greyhound Stadium has been protesting outside the stadium on race days for several years.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Greyhound racing is a dying industry and it is victorious to know that no more dogs will lose their lives at Henlow."

The group will stage its last ever protest outside the venue on Sunday afternoon "to remember the greys who have died in the name of 'sport'".

The owner of Henlow Racing, Kevin Boothby, will continue to operate races at his other tracks in Northamptonshire, Oxford and Suffolk. He said that dog trainers would be able to move to one of those sites.

Mr Boothby told the Greyhound Star publication: "There is no welfare issue."

In December 2023, a court ruled against Henlow Racing Ltd who wanted to renew the lease of the site, after plans were approved to build 75 new homes.

Mr Boothby had wanted to bring back major events including the Bedfordshire Derby and turn the venue into a nightspot for social events.

The restaurant and 1,000-seater stadium will have to be dismantled by 5 April when Henlow Racing loses ownership of the land.

