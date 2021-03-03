Hennepin County Courthouse locked down days before trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rochelle Olson, Star Tribune
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Security was already going to be tight at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis for upcoming trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

And then on Jan. 6, an insurgent mob overtook the U.S. Capitol and sent members of Congress running for their lives. So when jury selection for Chauvin's trial begins March 8, the distinctive 24-story, enclosed twin-tower government building will be closed to almost everyone, including the 2,500 people who normally work there.

"The fear of having the government center overrun is real," Chief Hennepin County District Judge Toddrick Barnette said. "After January 6, there was a significant change in how we're going to protect the buildings and how we're going to protect the people coming and going in the courthouse."

Chauvin, an ex-Minneapolis police officer faces trial on charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 25 death. Chauvin, the officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as he pleaded for his life, faces the most serious charges. Three other former Minneapolis officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, are expected to stand trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting Chauvin.

Last May, Floyd's death set off days of turbulent protests unrivaled in the Twin Cities in generations. To ensure a fair trial for Chauvin and the safety of all involved, court officials are locking down the building beginning Monday. The restrictions will remain for the length of the trial, potentially through the first week of May.

Barricades and secure fencing topped with concertina wire went up last week around the perimeter. South Sixth Street, which runs under the building's two towers, will close Monday and the building will be off limits to nearly everyone who isn't involved in the trial.

"I'm trying to move as many people as possible out of the building," Barnette said in an interview. "Yes, we're telling our employees to work from home, don't come to the government center."

That includes most of the county's judges. With the exception of Barnette, Deputy Chief Kerry Meyer and Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over Chauvin's trial, the county's remaining 58 judges will conduct trials and hearings from computer screens in their homes. Judges who need to work in a courthouse — either downtown or one of the suburban satellites — must receive permission a day in advance and register their presence in the building.

"We need to know who's here and why they're in the government center," Barnette said. "If security is breached in the government center and law enforcement has to make a decision on where to deploy their resources, it's easier for them to know how many people we have in the building and where they're at."

Months ago, Cahill ordered that the trial be livestreamed so it can be seen by anyone with internet. But access to the 18th-floor courtroom where the trial occurs will be restricted to the 30-some participants, including the jurors, defendant, judge, clerks, lawyers, a live cable-TV feed and two media seats occupied on a rotating basis. The state and defense are each permitted a single observer inside the courtroom during the trial, such as a family member or victim advocate.

Most media won't be in the building. Roughly 40 registered media members will watch a live feed of the trial on a giant screen in a workroom across the street.

There will be only one pedestrian entrance to the Hennepin County Government Center and it will be heavily guarded with only those approved for entry allowed. The building's skyway will be closed. The outdoor plazas on the north and south sides of the building will be mostly open to the public, but there will be portions with controlled access for demonstrations.

"We can't predict who's going to come down here and what's going to happen," Barnette said. "We have hope that people who come down to the government center will protest peacefully. … And we're going to have areas for them to do that."

Last week, a group of community organizers who vowed to peacefully protest during the trial criticized government leaders Thursday for the fences, barbed wire and other barricades installed around public buildings. Trahern Crews of Black Lives Matter Minnesota contrasted the scenes downtown to the lack of protective measures during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington.

"You didn't see any fences up like you see here today. You didn't see any barricades up like you see here today down by the courthouse … 12 but for peaceful protesters they're bringing in the National Guard, they're bringing in the police," Crews said.

Already emptyThe coronavirus pandemic has made the shutdown of the building much easier because the building has been a ghost town for much of the last year.

In normal times, county facility service director Margo Geffen, who oversees the building, said an estimated 2,500 people work in the government center towers. Those workers include the County Board and all sorts of social and court services.

But for the past year, fewer than 300 employees have been coming to the building to work, she said. That number will drop during the trial, but Geffen said members of the public who need county services should be able to find them online and at the county's satellite service centers.

"The most important thing to us is that the trial is able to run smoothly," Geffen said. "So we're doing everything we can to help."

Previous hearings for the four former officers provided previews of the potential peril for participants, protesters and observers.

On Sept. 11, during a hearing at the Family Justice Center a few blocks away from the main courthouse, a large demonstration against police violence took place in the street outside the building. The previously peaceful demonstrators turned into a menacing mob when Kueng and Lane walked out of the building with their lawyers, Thomas Plunkett and Earl Gray.

The protesters encircled the men and angrily shouted at them as they got into Plunkett's truck. Some caused damage to the vehicle.

Then after a hearing in October at the main courthouse, one protester aggressively approached Gray and followed him as he walked out through the building's public skyway level. One man was arrested and charged after he brought a loaded gun and knives into the skyway level of the building and yelled "Kill Derek Chauvin!"

Despite the heavy flow of high-stakes civil and criminal trials in the building, such confrontational scenes are virtually unheard of. It's through the two skyway-level entrances to the two towers that visitors and workers queue up for security on either the administration or courts side of the building, showing either their badges and walking through if they're employees, or passing through metal detectors if they're visitors.

Because cameras generally aren't allowed in courtrooms, the skyway level is often where lawyers speak to reporters after court sessions. But that space will be entirely off limits beginning Monday. In addition to security concerns, administrators don't want loud protests in the atrium echoing up into the 18th-floor courtroom.

"The thing that we have to have here is a fair trial," Barnette said. "We can't have interruptions."

The extensive protections for the trial extend to the participants: the defendant, lawyers, witnesses, judge and jury. None of them will use public entrances to the courthouse, nor will they be visible to the public outside the live cable feed from the courtroom.

"If I can help it, you will not see any of the participants in the public space," Barnette said. "We want them in this building safely and out of this building safely. So if you're hoping to see one of them, my hope is that you don't."

All participants will be brought into the government center through secure parking areas, tunnels and elevators that are not open to the public. Barnette declined to detail the means through which they will enter the building, but the courthouse is connected to multiple secure, underground parking areas, including the jail across the street.

The chief judge emphasized that the extraordinary precautions are being taken in pursuit of fairness and safety, not special treatment.

"I wish I could say I knew what was going to happen in this trial and every single person was going to be safe and don't worry about it," he said. But "with the magnitude of what's happened before this trial, I can't ignore what law enforcement is telling me."

Staff writer Zoë Jackson contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Gary Oldman Recalls Sweating "Vodka" Before Going Sober 24 Years Ago

    Gary Oldman explained how his previous alcohol addiction informed his role as Herman Mankiewicz in the Netflix film Mank.

  • Gary Oldman opens up about history of alcoholism: 'I used to sweat vodka'

    Star of Netflix's "Mank," Gary Oldman struggled with alcoholism in the 1990s but has now been sober for 24 years.

  • Gary Oldman on Getting Sober and Playing an Alcoholic in  Mank : 'I Used to Sweat Vodka'

    Gary Oldman's role as screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz in Mank earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a motion picture — drama this year

  • A Japanese entrepreneur is selecting 8 people for the first civilian trip to the moon and you could join the crew

    Pre-registration for the trip is open through March 14, and an initial screening process will begin March 21, according to the mission website.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Venezuela uses pretrial detention as a punishment, rights group says

    Nearly three-quarters of all individuals detained in Venezuela for what rights group Penal Forum considers political reasons are awaiting trial, the group said on Monday, arguing it is a sign that authorities use pretrial detention as a punishment. Venezuelan law states that pretrial detention cannot last more than two years, Penal Forum's directors Alfredo Romero and Gonzalo Himiob told reporters, noting that 49 of the 323 individuals they consider political prisoners have been detained for longer than that amount of time.

  • Hannity vows no 'rush to judgment' on Cuomo sex harassment claims

    'Hannity' host Sean Hannity explores Democrats' double standards regarding past misconduct allegations

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • I made Paula Deen's 1-bowl butter cake, and it may be the easiest dessert I've ever baked

    This delicious Gooey Butter Cake dessert from Paula Deen uses ingredients I already had in my pantry, like cake mix, and cleaning up was a breeze.

  • Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

    Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the iconic building to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory. The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Trump will rise again to power on March 4. The announcement comes as the Capitol police and other law enforcement agencies are taking heat from Congress in contentious hearings this week on their handling of the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Mike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election lies

    Former Vice President Mike Pence broke his silence Wednesday with an op-ed in The Daily Signal, criticizing congressional Democrats for their voter reform push and giving new life to former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Despite being a central target of the mob that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 because of his refusal to answer Trump's call to somehow block the Electoral College certification, Pence claimed the election was "marked by significant irregularities and numerous instances of officials setting aside election law." He said he shares "the concerns of millions of Americans" about its integrity, suggesting he still hasn't fully broken with Trump on the matter. For many people, the show of loyalty was baffling. That said, Pence's op-ed didn't outright call the 2020 vote fraudulent. Rather, he framed its outcome as uncertain so he could launch into his argument about why Congress should not pass HR 1, the For the People Act, which includes measures such as required early voting and same-day voter registration in every state. Pence called the bill "an unconstitutional power grab" with the sole goal of giving "leftists a permanent, unfair, and unconstitutional advantage in our political system." Read the full op-ed at The Daily Signal. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceGermany's vaccine rollout has a healthcare.gov problemThe biggest jazz star you've never heard of

  • Pence breaks silence to condemn Democrats' sweeping voting reform bill

    In some of his most extensive remarks since Jan. 6, former Vice President Mike Pence wrote an op-ed Wednesday condemning House Democrats' sweeping election and anti-corruption proposal as an "unconstitutional power grab" by "leftists."Why it matters: Pence has largely stayed quiet since the Capitol insurrection, during which rioters were heard chanting "hang Mike Pence" after former President Trump promoted the claim that the vice president could block the certification of the Electoral College.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Writing in The Daily Signal, Pence repeated dubious claims that the 2020 election was "marked by significant voting irregularities."Be smart: While some irregularities occur in every election, state and federal officials have vouched for the election's security and integrity.Lawsuits challenging election results have been rejected by courts across the country, including the Supreme Court.What they're saying: "Polling shows that large numbers of Democrats did not trust the outcome of the 2016 election and that large numbers of Republicans still do not trust the outcome of the 2020 election," Pence wrote.Pence called the Democrats' reform bill, which the House will pass on Wednesday, "an unconstitutional, reckless, and anti-democratic bill that ... could permanently damage our republic." "Leftists not only want you powerless at the ballot box," wrote the former vice president, "they want to silence and censor anyone who would dare to criticize their unconstitutional power grab."Details: The Democrats' "For the People Act" first introduced in 2019, has provisions to restore voting rights for felons, expand early and absentee voting, set national standards for early voting and voter registration, allow voters to register online or on Election Day and prevent voter purges.Pence argued that the bill would undercut efforts to reform elections at the state and local levels. He wrote that the bill "mandates the most questionable and abuse-prone election rules nationwide, while banning commonsense measures to detect, deter, and prosecute election fraud."The bottom line: Pence called the events of Jan. 6 "tragic" and said they "deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America." He did not once mention the name "Trump."Go deeper: Democrats' sweeping reform bill Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Several cruise trips have already been cancelled this year. See when major cruise lines plan on operating again.

    Most cruises in the US won't be sailing until May at the soonest and cruise lines are consistently pushing back sail dates.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan's 2018 tour was 'stressful' for staff and left one aide visibly upset

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s autumn 2018 tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga was “stressful” for staff, with at least one aide visibly upset after a discussion with the Duchess. One engagement in particular has long been shrouded in mystery, with no credible explanation given as to why the Duchess was abruptly whisked from a market in Fiji’s capital Suva, cutting short the visit. At the time, even palace aides appeared confused about what had happened, with a succession of contradictory briefings. The engagement was organised to allow Meghan to learn more about a UN Women's project called Markets for Change, which promotes women's empowerment in marketplaces throughout the Pacific. Sources have now claimed that the Duchess was upset when she saw branding for UN Women, an organisation she had worked with before. Meghan had allegedly said she would only go to the market if there was no branding for the organisation, a source told the Times, although the reason behind it is unknown.

  • 'School of Rock' child star says their role led to bullying and becoming 'a raging addict'

    Rivkah Reyes said that while Jack Black and their castmates were all still in touch, the role as Katie led to self-harm and addiction for Reyes.

  • Which activities are safe once you're fully vaccinated? Experts say movies, travel, and family gatherings are on the table

    Public-health experts say it's probably safe for vaccinated people to meet for dinner or gather together indoors.

  • Schumer says "we'll have the votes" to pass COVID relief bill

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday.

  • Lakers star LeBron James to miss first game of season

    Lakers star LeBron James will miss his first game of the season Wednesday after staying in L.A. when the team traveled Tuesday night to Sacramento.

  • Texas isn't the only state lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Here's how 11 other states and cities are easing lockdowns, despite the CDC insisting that 'now is not the time.'

    As Texas ended its mask mandate, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Michigan - as well as Chicago and San Francisco - all eased some COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Wisconsin hunters kill 216 wolves in less than 60 hours, sparking uproar

    Kills quickly exceeded statewide limit, forcing the state to end the hunting season early Gray wolves in the North American wilderness. Photograph: GatorDawg/Getty Images/iStockphoto Hunters and trappers in Wisconsin killed 216 gray wolves last week during the state’s 2021 wolf hunting season – more than 82% above the authorities’ stated quota, sparking uproar among animal-lovers and conservationists, according to reports. The kills all took place in less than 60 hours, quickly exceeding Wisconsin’s statewide stated limit of 119 animals. As a result, Wisconsin’s department of natural resources ended the season, which was scheduled to span one week, four days early. While department officials were reportedly surprised by the number of gray wolves killed, they described the population as “robust, resilient” and expressed confidence in managing the numbers “properly going forward”. Most of the animals were killed by hunters who used “trailing hounds”, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The state’s overkill was exacerbated by Wisconsin law that mandates 24-hour notice of season closure, rather than immediate notification. Natural resources department officials also sold 1,547 permits this season, about 13 hunters or trappers per wolf under the quota’s target number. This equated to twice as many permits as normal – and marked the highest ratio of any season so far. State authorities had a total culling goal of 200 wolves, in an attempt to stabilize their population. As Native American tribes claimed a quota of 81 wolves, this left 119 for the state-licensed trappers and hunters. Because the tribes consider wolves sacred, they typically use their allotment to protect, not kill, them. “Should we, would we, could we have [closed the season] sooner? Yes.” Eric Lobner, DNR wildlife director, said, according to the Journal Sentinel. “Did we go over? We did. Was that something we wanted to have happen? Absolutely not.” The overshoot, which has never exceeded 10 wolves in prior seasons, spurred criticism. Megan Nicholson, who directs Wisconsin’s chapter of the Humane Society of the United States, commented in a statement: “This is a deeply sad and shameful week for Wisconsin.” She added: “This week’s hunt proves that now, more than ever, gray wolves need federal protections restored to protect them from short-sighted and lethal state management,” Nicholson also said. This hunt comes in the wake of federal policy, and local litigation, that stripped gray wolves of protection. In the 1950s gray wolves, which are native to Wisconsin, were extirpated from the state due to years of unregulated hunting. Heightened protections, such as the federal 1973 Endangered Species Act, helped the population rebound. Following the implementation of these protections, gray wolves emerged and spread from a northern Minnesota “stronghold”, the Journal Sentinel said. The implications of these protections were sweeping: while the gray wolf population had dropped to about 1,000 by the 1970s, the number now totals about 6,000 in the lower 48 states. The gray wolf was delisted for protection in 2012, however. Wisconsin officials subsequently provided three hunting and trapping seasons. In 2012, 117 wolves were killed; in 2013, 257; and in 2014, 154. A federal judge, in response to a lawsuit from wildlife advocates, decided in December 2014 that the gray wolf must be put back on the Endangered Species List. In October 2020, the Trump administration removed the gray wolf from the Endangered Species List. A Kansas-based hunting advocacy group filed suit against Wisconsin’s department of natural resources in January over its decision not to provide a gray wolf hunting or trapping season this winter. This legal action reportedly “forced” the department to hold a season before February ended. The season was also the first to take place in February, the gray wolf’s breeding season. Advocates have worried that killing pregnant wolves could have an even greater impact on their population, possibly disrupting packs. Because officials rushed to open the season, there was dramatically limited opportunity for legally mandated consultation with Native American tribes, the newspaper also notes. “This season trampled over the tribes’ treaty rights, the Wisconsin public and professional wildlife stewardship,” a representative for the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission reportedly said.