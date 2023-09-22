Hennessey Amplifies the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse’s Thunder

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The Symphony of Speed.

Renowned for its relentless pursuit of speed and power, Hennessey Performance is tuning the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, sculpting it into a roaring symphony that surges to an impressive 161 mph. While the Dark Horse may lack the revered 5.2-liter V8 with a flat-plane crank featured in the iconic GT350 and GT350R, a recent expose by Hennessey Performance illustrates that it retains its sonic excellence and seamless velocity in linear sprints.

The Texas-based tuning maestro, having recently acquired the Mustang Dark Horse, wasted no moments in testing the metallic beast’s limits on the racetrack. The shared clip may only offer a glimpse of the Mustang’s digital gauge cluster in action, but it distinctly captures the captivating melody of the engine, illustrating its fierce acceleration to its top speed.

Navigating through gears, the Dark Horse exhibited notable acceleration, the speed graph ascending relentlessly, though the driver judiciously avoided pushing each shift to the redline. The expansive track permitted the exploration of the vehicle's prowess, allowing it to reach a substantial 161 mph, where it seemingly encountered a speed restrictor.

Hennessey Performance is ardently crafting its inaugural enhancement package for the Mustang Dark Horse, titled the H850. This transformative upgrade is poised to elevate the potency of the 5.0-liter V8 from a robust 500 hp to a staggering 850 hp and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque. The projected metamorphosis encompasses the integration of a supercharger, a sophisticated intake system with heightened flow capacity, refined fuel injectors, and an advanced fuel pump. This infusion of horsepower and torque is anticipated to redefine the boundaries of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, potentially surpassing the formidable velocity of the preceding Shelby Mustang GT500, which boasted 760 hp.

In addition to performance enhancements, Hennessey is sculpting aesthetic refinements for the Dark Horse, including the incorporation of forged aluminum wheels, a sleek carbon fiber rear spoiler, a sophisticated carbon fiber front splitter, and meticulously crafted carbon fiber side skirts. Although the financial details remain undisclosed, Hennessey assures a three-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty with each retailed H850 package.

This venture by Hennessey Performance stands as a testament to the boundless possibilities of automotive innovation, amalgamating aesthetic sophistication with unmatched speed, shaping the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse into a monumental beacon of power and style in the automotive realm.

