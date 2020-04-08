Wait until you see what this thing is packing under the hood!

Known for its awesome, insane builds, Hennessey Performance once again doesn’t disappoint with the Hennessey Maximus 1000. Essentially, this is a Jeep Gladiator with a Hellcat stuffed under the hood, then boosted to 1000-horsepower. Some other modifications help to maximize all that power and upgrade the looks of this off-roader, so what you have is better than any ride at Six Flags.

Hennessey Maximus Rocks The Jeep World More

Already, the Jeep Gladiator is a capable and interesting truck. Injecting a distinct Jeep Wrangler flavoring into the midsize pickup market has helped to shake things up. Immediately after its introduction people were talking about Fiat Chrysler stuffing a Hellcat in one. Considering the shared front end with the Wrangler and the fact FCA already said safety regulations wouldn’t allow such a thing, the task has been left to the heroes in the aftermarket.

But Hennessey wasn’t content to just drop in the 707-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8. No, it had to pump things up further. Since torque is an important figure for off-roading, this thing is putting out 993 lb.-ft. of the twisty force. As you can see, this truck clearly is meant to get airborne.

Putting all that power to the dirt are Hennessey 20-inch wheels with BFG KD Off-Road tires wrapped around them. An upgraded suspension 6-inch lift accommodates all that and provides the right amount of travel.

There are some other cosmetic yet functional upgrades, too. Maximus front and rear bumpers provide additional protection and make this truck look appropriately aggressive. The front bumper sports an embedded light bar and four light pods. A graphics package ensures everyone knows this isn’t just some lightly-modded Gladiator. The interior gains nice leather upholstery with Maximus embroidery on the seats.