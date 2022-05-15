Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.14

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) will pay a dividend of US$0.14 on the 2nd of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Hennessy Advisors' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Hennessy Advisors was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 12.0% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 72%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Hennessy Advisors Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.067 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.56. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 24% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 12% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Hennessy Advisors has the ability to continue this into the future. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Hennessy Advisors has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

