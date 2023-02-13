Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.1375

Hennessy Advisors, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HNNA) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.1375 per share on 6th of March. The dividend yield will be 5.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Hennessy Advisors' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 60% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 22.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 114%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Hennessy Advisors Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.0832 total annually to $0.55. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 22% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think Hennessy Advisors is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Story continues

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Hennessy Advisors (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is Hennessy Advisors not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here