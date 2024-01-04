Hennessy opens its first flagship store in Asia

[Source]

Hennessy has launched a flagship store in Shanghai, its first in Asia.

Where it is: The new flagship store is located at Taikoo Li Qiantan, a high-end retail spot in Shanghai. The business will serve to deepen the cognac maker's dialogue with Chinese consumers, parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said in a recent news release.

"With this exceptional store in Shanghai, Hennessy anchors its engagement with Asian consumers, inviting cognac lovers on an exceptional journey around cognac that is perfectly aligned with growing demand for high-end products and services," the news release noted.

What to expect: Designed around the concept of “Crafted by Men, Forged by Time,” cognac enthusiasts can expect an immersive experience at the store, with a "Master Blender Table" serving as a time capsule that tells the stories of eight generations of Hennessy Master Blenders.

Trending on NextShark: Doctors remove 300 kidney stones from woman who drank bubble tea instead of water

The space features the full range of Hennessy products, from the classic Hennessy V.S.O.P and Hennessy X.O. to rare editions such as Hennessy Paradis and Hennessy Richard. Tasting and personalization services are also offered.

Not its first Shanghai business: Ahead of its flagship store, Hennessy opened its first-ever concept bar, dubbed BLENDS by Hennessy, in Shanghai on Sept. 25, 2020. Situated at the Bund 18, the bar offers a range of cocktails that recount the brand's history, as well as special events and other services.

Collaborations: The opening of the Shanghai flagship store came on the heels of a recent collaboration between Hennessy and Got7’s Jackson Wang. The Hennessy V.S.O.P x Team Wang saw the K-pop star visiting the Château de Bagnolet in Cognac, France, where he uncovered Hennessy secrets and invited viewers to explore the brand's history.

Trending on NextShark: Manny Pacquiao announces 2024 rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Download the NextShark App:

Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!