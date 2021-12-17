Henniker man was building pipe bomb, jury decides
Dec. 17—A Henniker man faces up to 10 years in prison after a federal jury Thursday found him guilty of possessing a destructive device police said were the components for a pipe bomb.
James Leonard, 36, is scheduled to be sentenced March 28.
Leonard was on trial on a single charge of possession of a firearm that must be registered under the National Firearms Act.
Federal law requires the registration of certain firearms such as machine guns, sawed-off shotguns and destructive devices.
During the three-day trial, Leonard said he had intended to create fireworks.
Police said they smelled marijuana when they answered a call of shouting and wall banging at a condo he was renting on June 12, 2018.
Although Leonard answered questions, he refused to let police search the condo.
Police later obtained and executed a search warrant. During the search, they located marijuana and the component parts for a pipe bomb.