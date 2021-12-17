Henniker man was building pipe bomb, jury decides

Dec. 17—A Henniker man faces up to 10 years in prison after a federal jury Thursday found him guilty of possessing a destructive device police said were the components for a pipe bomb.

James Leonard, 36, is scheduled to be sentenced March 28.

Leonard was on trial on a single charge of possession of a firearm that must be registered under the National Firearms Act.

Federal law requires the registration of certain firearms such as machine guns, sawed-off shotguns and destructive devices.

During the three-day trial, Leonard said he had intended to create fireworks.

Police said they smelled marijuana when they answered a call of shouting and wall banging at a condo he was renting on June 12, 2018.

Although Leonard answered questions, he refused to let police search the condo.

Police later obtained and executed a search warrant. During the search, they located marijuana and the component parts for a pipe bomb.