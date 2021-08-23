Henri hurls rain as system settles atop swamped Northeast

DAVID KLEPPER, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and DAVID PORTER
·3 min read

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — The slow-rolling system named Henri is taking its time drenching the Northeast with rain, lingering early Monday atop a region made swampy by the storm's relentless downpour.

Henri, which made landfall as a tropical storm Sunday afternoon in Rhode Island, has moved northwest through Connecticut. It hurled rain westward far before its arrival, flooding areas as far southwest as New Jersey before pelting northeast Pennsylvania, even as it took on tropical depression status.

Over 140,000 homes lost power, and deluges of rain closed bridges, swamped roads and left some people stranded in their vehicles.

Beach towns from the Hamptons on Long Island to Cape Cod in Massachusetts exhaled from being spared the worst of the potential damage Sunday. Other areas of New England awaited the storm's return.

The National Hurricane Center said Henri is expected to slow down further and likely stall near the Connecticut-New York state line, before moving back east through New England and eventually pushing out to the Atlantic Ocean.

By Monday morning, the system was moving east at just 1 mph (2 kph).

Henri produced 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 centimeters) of rainfall over many areas Sunday, with isolated higher totals. An additional 1 to 3 inches (3 to 8 centimeters) was forecast through Monday for parts of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

New England officials fretted that just a few more inches of precipitation would be a back breaker following a summer of record rainfall.

“The ground is so saturated that it can flood with just another inch of rain,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont warned late Sunday.

In the central New Jersey community of Helmetta, some 200 residents fled for higher ground, taking refuge in hotels or with friends and family, as flood waters inundated their homes Sunday.

“It came so quick — in the blink of an eye,” said the town’s mayor, Christopher Slavicek, whose parents were spending the night after fleeing their home. “Now there’s clean up. So this is far from over.”

President Joe Biden has declared disasters in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, opening the purse strings for federal recovery aid to those states.

“We’re doing everything we can now to help those states prepare, respond and recover,” said the president, who also offered condolences Sunday to Tennessee residents, after severe flooding from an unrelated storm killed at least 22 people and left dozens missing.

When Henri made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, it had sustained winds of about 60 mph (97 kph) and gusts of up to 70 mph (110 kph).

Some communities in central New Jersey were inundated with as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain by midday Sunday. In Jamesburg, television video footage showed flooded downtown streets and cars almost completely submerged. In Newark, Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said police and firefighters rescued 86 people in 11 incidents related to the storm.

In Connecticut, about 250 residents from four nursing homes on the shoreline had to be relocated to other facilities. Several major bridges in Rhode Island were briefly shuttered Sunday, and some coastal roads were nearly impassable.

Other communities awaited for sunrise to survey the damage already wrought.

Linda Orlomoski, of Canterbury, Connecticut, was among those without power late into Sunday.

“It’s supposed to get nasty hot and humid again on Tuesday,” she said. “If we still have no power by then, that will be miserable.”

___

Kunzelman reported from Newport, Rhode Island. Porter reported from New York. Associated Press writers William J. Kole in Warwick, Rhode Island, Michelle Smith in Providence, Rhode Island, Michael R. Sisak and Julie Walker from East Hampton, Will Lester in Washington, Philip Marcelo in Boston, Michael Melia in Hartford, Connecticut, Susan Haigh in Norwich, Connecticut, and Bobby Caina Calvan in New York contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Things in Politics: These 13 experts fix DC's biggest crises

    And the Biden administration could launch civil-rights investigations into states banning mask mandates.

  • Search and rescue underway after deadly flash flooding in Tennessee

    Dozens of people are still missing after 17 inches of rain sparked flash flooding in Tennessee. Jessi Mitchell has the story.

  • Updates on Tropical Storm Henri's aftermath

    CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli provides updates on the aftermath of Tropical Storm Henri.

  • Powerful wind and rain pound Connecticut amid Henri

    Throughout Connecticut on Sunday, Tropical Storm Henri dumped large amounts of rain and knocked down trees and electric poles with strong winds.

  • Henri to continue to bring rain to Northeast

    Ginger Zee brings us the latest forecast as the remnants of the tropical storm continue to bring wet weather.

  • Driver Assesses Destruction After Severe Flooding in Waverly, Tennessee

    Ongoing search and rescue efforts after catastrophic flooding in Waverly, Tennessee, brought the death toll to at least 21 with more than 50 people missing, according to local media.This footage filmed by Steve Smith shows a drive through the Waverly neighborhoods that experienced severe structural damage.The first clip shows more rainfall on Saturday evening after properties had already been torn open and flooded.The second clip shows a large pile of debris strewn across a road. A submerged vehicle is seen in the roaring stream.The National Weather Service did not anticipate any additional hazardous weather for the week of August 22. Credit: Steve Smith via Storyful

  • Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

    Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said https://bit.ly/3gk30p1 in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. "Both are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments," he said. Jackson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017, has been a leader of the U.S. civil rights movement since the mid-1960s and was with Martin Luther King when he was assassinated in 1968.

  • As Cuomo exits, Hochul to take office minus 'distractions'

    Andrew Cuomo neared the end of his decade as New York's governor Monday, as he prepared to relinquish his tight grip on government to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in a midnight power transfer that will break another glass ceiling for women in state politics. Cuomo, a Democrat, was set to end his term at 11:59 p.m., just under two weeks after he announced he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment battle over sexual harassment allegations. Hochul was scheduled be sworn in as New York’s first female governor just after midnight in a brief, private ceremony overseen by the state's chief judge, Janet DiFiore.

  • Tropical Storm Henri slams the Northeast

    Tropical Storm Henri made a rare landfall as a Hurricane in New England on Sunday. The system has since weakened, but it is still bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Kris Van Cleave has the story.

  • Afghan special forces open fire to contain crowds

    Afghan special forces fired gunshots to prevent crowds from entering Kabul airport earlier this week.Eyewitness video filmed on Wednesday (August 18) shows Afghan troops firing in the air and towards civilians, including children, to disperse them outside Hamid Karzai International Airport.Up to 600 members of Afghan security forces have helped US troops provide security at Kabul's airport, the scene of chaotic evacuation efforts, even as Afghanistan's military and government has collapsed, Pentagon officials said on Tuesday (August 17) .Army Major General William Taylor, with the U.S. military's Joint Staff, said on Tuesday Afghan national security forces were at the airfield "assisting us with that security."Asked about whether these Afghan security personnel would be evacuated from Afghanistan as well, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told the briefing that it would be up to them to decide.

  • Australia thought it had snuffed out Covid. Then one delta case breached the 'fortress.'

    In June, one case of the delta variant breached the fortress walls and started an outbreak that could not be controlled.

  • Tropical Storm Henri hits Rhode Island

    Tropical Storm Henri hit the coast of Rhode Island Sunday, packing high winds that knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and bands of rain that led to flash flooding from New Jersey to Massachusetts. (Aug. 22)

  • Biden holds firm on withdrawal, mulls extension in Afghanistan: The Note

    Chaos continues in Afghanistan as time is ticking on the evacuations of Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul ahead of the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline, but President Joe Biden is now indicating the evacuation mission could be extended. "There's discussions going on among us and the military about extending," Biden told reporters Sunday. The Pentagon is reportedly seeking the help of commercial airlines to relocate evacuees in the hopes of preventing bottlenecks in third-party nations where military flights are arriving after leaving Kabul.

  • Tennessee floods, Jesse Jackson hospitalized, Proud Boys leader sentencing: 5 things to know Monday

    Crews are still searching for missing people after flooding in Tennessee, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could get full FDA approval and more news to start your Monday.

  • Rod Gilbert, Hall of Famer for New York Rangers, dies at 80

    Rod Gilbert, the Hall of Fame right wing who starred for the New York Rangers and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, had died. Gilbert's family confirmed the death to Rangers on Sunday. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Gilbert — one of the greatest Rangers to ever play for our organization and one of the greatest ambassadors the game of hockey has ever had,” Rangers owner James Dolan said in a statement.

  • Cleanup begins in Connecticut as Henri continues

    Tropical Storm Henri is still moving over the Northeast, but residents in many parts of coastal Connecticut are beginning the process of moving forward.

  • Tropical storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island as Biden deploys Fema to combat risk of major flooding

    Slow-moving system poses threat of flooding to areas already inundated in previous weeks

  • Hurricane Grace hits Mexico’s Gulf coast, dissipates; 8 dead

    Hurricane Grace swept onto Mexico's Gulf coast as a major Category 3 storm and moved inland Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas in its second landfall in the country in two days.

  • Biden sees dip in support amid new COVID cases: AP-NORC poll

    President Joe Biden is facing a summer slump, with Americans taking a notably less positive view of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his job approval rating ticking down. While that's still a relatively solid rating for a president during his first year in office, particularly given the nation's deep political polarization, it's a worrying sign for Biden as he faces the greatest domestic and foreign policy challenges of his presidency so far.

  • Fox News Rescues Afghan Nationals Who Aided Correspondents

    Fox News Media said today that it successfully evacuated three Afghan nationals who have worked alongside its correspondents as fixers and assistants throughout coverage over the years. They also said they retrieved a colleague from a regional media company and the families of all. The affected includes producers, translators, drivers and security personnel. A total […]