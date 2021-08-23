Henri stalls over Northeast, drenching region and flooding communities 'in the blink of an eye'

John Bacon and Alex Kuffner, USA TODAY
·3 min read

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Tropical Depression Henri was inching across the Northeast on Monday, a record-setting storm that knocked out power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses and drenched parts of New York City with more than 8 inches of rain.

Henri was nearly stationary early Monday after making landfall Sunday afternoon in Rhode Island as a tropical storm packing 60-mph winds. The National Hurricane Center said maximum sustained winds were down to about 30 mph with higher gusts, and there was little change in strength forecast for the next two days.

The storm, centered about 60 miles north of New York City, was expected to begin sliding east later in the day. Flood watches were in effect across eastern Pennsylvania, southeast New York, New Jersey, Long Island and portions of New England.

As the storm moved across southern New England on Monday, more flooding from the heavy rains and an "isolated brief tornado" were possible, the National Weather Service office in Boston said.

The slow-moving storm brought significant rainfall totals. Brooklyn measured more than 8 inches Sunday night – and it was still raining Monday morning. Central Park measured more than 7 inches, including a city record of almost 2 inches of rain in one hour Saturday night.

Tropical Storm Henri drenches Northeast after making landfall in coastal Rhode Island

Some areas of New Jersey also recorded more than 8 inches of rain, and floodwaters ran like rivers down streets. The central New Jersey town of Cranbury was blasted with almost 9 inches of rain. In nearby Helmetta, 200 residents fled for the homes of family and friends on higher ground after floodwaters inundated their own homes Sunday.

“It came so quick – in the blink of an eye,” Helmetta Mayor Christopher Slavicek said. “Now there’s cleanup. So this is far from over.”

"It's a lot of street flooding," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in an interview with News 12. "It's the places that overwhelmingly would not surprise folks. So we're concerned, and we'll do everything we can, working with municipalities and counties and our own team to stay out of this as best we can."

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said 86 people were rescued by police and firefighters across the city because of flooding, according to a news release posted to the social media website Nextdoor.

President Joe Biden spoke with the governors of Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York and approved emergency declarations.

"I urged them to take advantage of the assistance FEMA can offer in advance,'' Biden said Sunday as the storm rolled in. "I'm committed to do everything we can to support their communities through the storm and afterwards.''

As hurricane season enters its peak, NOAA's updated forecast calls for even more storms: 21 named systems

The storm made landfall Sunday afternoon near Waverly, Rhode Island. More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power in the state, but power had been restored to more than half of them by early Monday.

Rhode Island's Block Island, where the storm crossed before reaching the mainland, escaped largely unscathed: Only one boat came off its mooring, the few localized power outages were soon repaired, and restaurants and shops were back in business by the afternoon.

“There’s thousands of dragonflies around,” texted Andre Boudreau, first warden of the New Shoreham Town Council. “Other than that all is calm.”

In Newport, a few trees and power lines were knocked down. At a temporary shelter, only five people came through from Saturday to Sunday, shelter associated Mike Blanchet said. “It’s been pretty quiet.”

There was relief on Massachusetts' Cape Cod, which had been preparing for a direct hit and the worst of the storm before its path shifted. “I think we dodged a bullet,” Harwich harbormaster John Rendon said.

Hurricane season in a pandemic: Here's what you need to protect yourself.

In Connecticut, about 250 residents from four nursing homes had to be relocated. Linda Orlomoski of Canterbury was among several thousand people in the state without power late Sunday.

“It’s supposed to get nasty hot and humid again on Tuesday,” she said. “If we still have no power by then, that will be miserable.”

Contributing: Ryan Miller, USA TODAY; Jean Mikle, Asbury Park Press; Laura Damon and Bethany Brunelle, Newport Daily News; Denise Coffey, Cape Cod Times; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Henri rainfall totals, power outages: Storm lingers over Northeast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Henri to Linger in New York Before Heading Across New England

    (Bloomberg) -- The remains of Tropical Depression Henri are drenching the U.S. Northeast with heavy rain, leaving floods and power outages as it makes its way across New England and out to sea. The storm has saturated the region for two days, bringing record rain to New York City. Central Park got 7.12 inches through Sunday and saw its all-time rainiest hour late Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Minor and moderate flooding was occurring across northern New Jersey and southern New Yor

  • Biden holds firm on withdrawal, mulls extension in Afghanistan: The Note

    Chaos continues in Afghanistan as time is ticking on the evacuations of Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul ahead of the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline, but President Joe Biden is now indicating the evacuation mission could be extended. "There's discussions going on among us and the military about extending," Biden told reporters Sunday. The Pentagon is reportedly seeking the help of commercial airlines to relocate evacuees in the hopes of preventing bottlenecks in third-party nations where military flights are arriving after leaving Kabul.

  • Hurricane Henri: New York experiences wettest hour ever as storm hits

    ‘Turn around, don’t drown,’ meteorologist says urging drivers to stay out flooded areas

  • Man Skimboards Across Floodwaters in Connecticut as Tropical Storm Henri Hits New England

    Tropical Storm Henri made landfall along the coast of Rhode Island on Sunday, August 22, bringing high winds and heavy rainfall to the southern New England coast, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Footage filmed by Brandon Farr shows a man bodyboarding down a flooded intersection in Manchester, Connecticut, as lights from emergency vehicles flash nearby.Peak wind speeds reached up to 70 mph in Point Judith, Rhode Island, on Sunday afternoon, the NWS reported.Henri was expected to travel northwest, bringing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, according to the NWS. Credit: Brandon Farr via Storyful

  • The latest on Tropical Storm Henri

    Tropical Storm Henri is bringing heavy rain and high winds to parts of the Northeast. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli reports from Montauk, New York.

  • Dak Prescott is going to be OK, but Dallas Cowboys still have a quarterback dilemma

    Among the backup quarterbacks, Cooper Rush has the best night in a loss to the Houston Texans, but the Cowboys remain with an unresolved question as to who plays behind Prescott.

  • New York Streets Flooded After State of Emergency Declared Due To Hurricane Henri

    New York streets were left flooded as Hurricane Henri made its way towards the northeast coast of the United States on August 21.Video posted by @WMSBG shows cars driving through an inundated intersection after heavy rain caused flash flooding in Williamsburg.Close to 4.5 inches of rainfall was recorded in Central Park on Saturday night, with 1.84 inches falling from 11pm to midnight, the National Weather Service said.Henri is set to bring a dangerous storm surge, hurricane conditions, and flooding rainfall to parts of the northeast United States as it makes landfall on August 22, the National Hurricane Center said.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on August 21 ahead of Hurricane Henri making landfall. Credit: @WMSBG via Storyful

  • Tropical Storm Henri brings heavy rains, winds to the Northeast

    Tropical Storm Henri brings heavy rains, winds to the Northeast

  • Images of New York as Tropical Storm Henri approaches and mayor urges everyone to 'stay home'

    New York went from shutting down a major concert event to flooded streets and toppled trees as Tropical Storm Henri bears down the city.

  • Couple found dead at campsite after complaining of ‘creepy’ man

    Police are treating the deaths as murder

  • Pence aide blames Stephen Miller for 'devastating' visa system for Afghans

    Olivia Troye said Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, undermined anyone trying to get the allies out of Afghanistan.

  • Josephine Baker is 1st Black woman given Paris burial honor

    The remains of American-born singer and dancer Josephine Baker will be reinterred at the Pantheon monument in Paris, making the entertainer who is a World War II hero in France the first Black woman to get the country’s highest honor. Le Parisien newspaper reported Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron decided to organize a ceremony on November 30 at the Paris monument, which houses the remains of scientist Marie Curie, French philosopher Voltaire, writer Victor Hugo and other French luminaries.

  • FDA Fully Approves Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration fully approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID vaccine for individuals 16 and older, adding a boost of legitimacy to the shot.

  • There’s a disturbance in the Atlantic, and another could form in the Caribbean

    Forecasters are monitoring a disturbance Monday that could see some development later in the week as it moves across the Atlantic. They also expect another disturbance to form over the western Caribbean Sea in the next few days.

  • Woman accused of throwing caged cat into river to drown in argument with ex-boyfriend

    Florida woman faces charge of animal cruelty for throwing caged cat in water

  • How a vial of COVID-19 vaccine travels from a lab in Missouri to an arm in Bangladesh

    A Bangladeshi man gets his jab. AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain OpuInoculating the planet from COVID-19 presents an unprecedented logistical challenge like none we’ve seen before. Mobilizing for a world war may be the closest comparison – but in this case, the enemy is invisible and everywhere. Some of the vaccines require super-cold storage at virtually all points along the journey until they reach someone’s upper arm. And the vaccines are primarily being produced in wealthier countries, though the nee

  • U.S. Is Getting a Crash Course in Scientific Uncertainty

    When the coronavirus surfaced last year, no one was prepared for it to invade every aspect of daily life for so long, so insidiously. The pandemic has forced Americans to wrestle with life-or-death choices every day of the past 18 months — and there is no end in sight. Scientific understanding of the virus changes by the hour, it seems. The virus spreads only by close contact or on contaminated surfaces, and then turns out to be airborne. The virus mutates slowly, but then emerges in a series of

  • UFC on ESPN 29 bonuses: Ignacio Bahamondes, Josiane Nunes among $50,000 winners

    Check out the $50,000 bonus winners from Saturday's UFC on ESPN 29 card in Las Vegas.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Vietnamese soldiers were deployed on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City on Monday to help enforce a lockdown in the country's business hub, which has become the epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak so far during the pandemic. The city began movement restrictions early last month, but infections have continued to surge after authorities said there had not been strict enough enforcement of the curbs. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday the country must begin to ease strict COVID-19 restrictions once vaccination rates increase, with over half of all Australians enduring weeks-long lockdowns to curb Delta outbreaks.

  • Henri, now a tropical storm, threatens Northeast

    CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has the latest on the tropical storm’s movement toward New England.