Henrietta businessman indicted on robbery charge

A well-known Henrietta businessman was indicted on a robbery charge in connection to accusations that he took a citizen journalist's cell phone during a struggle in early January and injured her, according to allegations in an indictment filed late Monday afternoon in the Clay County District Clerk's Office.

A grand jury returned an indictment against William Justin O'Malley for a robbery charge. The second-degree felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

O'Malley, 38, was arrested for a robbery charge on Jan. 3 by the Clay County Constable's Office and released that day on a $25,000 attorney bond, according to court documents and jail information.

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The alleged incident took place after now temporarily suspended Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde turned himself in at the Sheriff's Office around 7 p.m. Jan. 2 for arrest on charges of official oppression connected to allegations of sexual harassment.

Dusti Butler, a citizen journalist, had been outside of the Sheriff's Office covering Lyde's arrival and arrest for the followers of her group's page, For the Record, Clay County, TX Edition.

Butler later told a member of the Constable's Office that a dark gray SUV pulled up behind her vehicle, according to allegations in court documents. A man got out and started to walk aggressively toward her.

He grabbed Butler and caused her glasses to press hard against her face and hurt her, and she felt pain in her chest and was scared, according to allegations in court documents.

A man walks up to a citizen journalist, Dusti Butler, while she streams live on Facebook from Henrietta, following the arrest of the sheriff on official oppression charges. Butler alleges the man took her cell phone and threw it, according to court documents. An arrest was made.

The man took her cell phone and threw it on top of the library, according to allegations in court documents. Butler provided a video showing the man approaching her and interrupting her livestream.

The two members of the Constable's Office recognized O'Malley and saw a gray SUV matching the vehicle in the video at his Henrietta home, according to allegations in court documents.

O'Malley was involved in some of the controversies in Clay County since Lyde's arrival in the Sheriff's Office. O'Malley brought two petitions for removal from office against former Justice of the Peace John Swenson, who was locked in a feud with Lyde.

Swenson was defeated in a May 24, 2022, election by Lanny Evans, the new justice of the peace.

Citizen journalists such as Butler may not have formal training, but they gather information and present it to the public, typically via the internet. They may report and offer opinions on issues as volunteers on their own time and with their own resources.

Dusti Butler, a Clay County citizen journalist, goes on Facebook Live Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, and discusses an incident from the night of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, after Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde turned himself in at the Sheriff's Department to face new charges of official oppression.

The same Clay County grand jury also returned indictments filed Monday against Lyde for charges of official oppression and tampering with government documents in connection with July 12, 2021, incidents involving a couple held in jail.

Lyde has maintained his innocence of official oppression charges connected to the incident. His attorney, Randall D. Moore, contends official oppression charges connected to allegations Lyde sexually harassed three women who worked for him were politically motivated.

After a judge ruled in February that Lyde would be temporarily suspended until a petition to remove him from elected office was resolved, interim Sheriff Kirk Horton was sworn in to run the Sheriff's Office. Horton stepped down from elected office as constable to take the position.

Lyde has denied the allegations in the civil lawsuit to remove him from office.

