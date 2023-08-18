Henrietta woman charged in deadly Empire Blvd. crash in Penfield

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in June on Empire Boulevard in Penfield.

Michaela Carwile, of Henrietta, is facing multiple charges, including second-degree vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The crash, which took place on June 3, resulted in the death of Juanella Mincey, 31, of Rochester.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Carwile was under the influence of drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, at the time of the crash.

Deputies said Carwile was located and arrested on Aug. 16 at a motel in Henrietta.

She was arraigned in Penfield Town Court and is being held in Monroe County Jail on bail set at $25,000 in cash, $75,000 in bond, or $150,000 in surety bond.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Michaela Carwile charged in Penfield crash that killed Juanella Mincey