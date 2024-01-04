Henrietta's Dome Arena transforms into pickleball haven. Take a peek

For 50 years, the Dome Arena in Henrietta was the quintessential multipurpose venue, hosting everything from rock concerts and sporting competitions to RV shows and high school graduation ceremonies.

Now it has one purpose, and that purpose is pickleball.

In November, after months of work, the Dome was rechristened the ROC Dome Pickleball Club, with 12 tournament-quality courts filling the circular floor.

The decision to give the 1973 landmark a singular focus basically came down to two things: the immense popularity of pickleball — which combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong — and the high cost of maintaining a cavernous 25,000-square-foot space that only hosts events periodically, said Dr. Seth Zeidman, a local neurosurgeon who co-owns the property with Frank Imburgia, president of FSI General Contractors.

Plus, said Zeidman, “There’s a real need for indoor courts.”

For decades, Henrietta's Dome Arena was a multipurpose venue. Now it's the ROC Dome Pickleball Club. In the coming months, the owners hope to host tournaments at the 12-court facility.

That is especially true in this area, where the weather isn’t always conducive to outdoor pickleball play. There are other indoor facilities here, including Roc City Pickleball at 1861 Scottsville Road, Chili; Fairport Pickleball Club, 75 N. Main St., Fairport; and at Dinkers, 135 Despatch Drive, East Rochester. However, most courts are outdoors, many in public parks.

The ROC Dome Pickleball Club has annual memberships ranging from $210 to $750. But you don’t have to be a member to play there, and during drop-in times, non-members can play for two hours for $10.

The club at 2695 East Henrietta Road is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. 365 days a year.

So far, “It’s been going great,” Zeidman said. As of late December, 800 people had been through the doors, and 100 had signed up as members.

Even on Christmas Eve, 100 players showed up, he said.

From let, Gregory Storm and Matt Estevez play pickleball at the ROC Dome Pickleball Club.

Good news, considering the overall financial investment he and Imburgia have made.

In 2015, they bought the Dome and Minett Hall, an attached rectangular building measuring around 23,000 square feet, for $2.8 million. Both, which sit on a large parcel near Calkins Road, previously were owned by the Monroe County Fair and Recreation Association.

Seven years ago, Zeidman and Imburgia unveiled an $8 million renovation that took nine months to complete and included a new Dome box office and concession areas and a new ceiling structure with LED lights running along the curved rafters.

“The lighting is amazing inside the Dome,” he said, “and so is the heating and A/C system.”

Right before COVID hit, Rochester-based touring act Joywave played a show there. A year later, it served as one of New York state’s mass vaccination sites. And when New York lifted pandemic restrictions, the Dome hosted “Beyond van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.”

Zeidman put the cost of converting it to a pickleball club at $500,000.

First, the floor had to be leveled, and then the courts were created by putting down eight layers of epoxy and other materials, he said. “It was quite a process, but they’re beautiful.”

Beyond play, the ROC Dome Pickleball Club offers lessons and events and plans to host tournaments.

Going forward, the thought is move the events the Dome used to host to Minett Hall.

“I think we’re going to get that back to being multipurpose,” Zeidman said. “As this grows, the footprint will develop.”

