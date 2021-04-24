Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Will Pay A UK£0.033 Dividend In Four Days

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 29th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of May.

Henry Boot's next dividend payment will be UK£0.033 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.055 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Henry Boot has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of £2.77. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Henry Boot

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Henry Boot is paying out an acceptable 61% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Henry Boot generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 37% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Henry Boot's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Henry Boot's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 12% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Story continues

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Henry Boot has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.5% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Henry Boot for the upcoming dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

However if you're still interested in Henry Boot as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Henry Boot. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Henry Boot you should know about.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.