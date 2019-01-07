Is Henry Boot PLC’s (LON:BOOT) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

While small-cap stocks, such as Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) with its market cap of UK£317m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Companies operating in the Consumer Durables industry facing headwinds from current disruption, even ones that are profitable, tend to be high risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is vital. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into BOOT here.

How much cash does BOOT generate through its operations?

BOOT’s debt levels have fallen from UK£64m to UK£35m over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this debt payback, BOOT currently has UK£9.3m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, BOOT has generated UK£46m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 130%, meaning that BOOT’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In BOOT’s case, it is able to generate 1.3x cash from its debt capital.

Does BOOT’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at BOOT’s UK£126m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 2.04x. Generally, for Consumer Durables companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Is BOOT’s debt level acceptable?

With debt at 12% of equity, BOOT may be thought of as appropriately levered. BOOT is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can check to see whether BOOT is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In BOOT’s, case, the ratio of 46.11x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

BOOT has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. Furthermore, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure BOOT has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research Henry Boot to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

