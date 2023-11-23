Henry Cardana's lawyer speaks about murder case

TechCrunch

Founded by an expert on geography and globalization, Climate Alpha’s AI-based platform helps real estate owners and investors analyze the impact of climate change on their portfolios. The Singapore-based startup announced today it has raised $5 million in seed funding led by Jungle Ventures through its new First Cheque@Jungle program for second-time founders and operators with a lot of experience. Climate Alpha’s customers include institutional investors like Oaktree Capital and BentallGreenOak, and American homebuilder Lennar Corporation.