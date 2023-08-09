Henry Clay teacher exchanged obscene photos in texts with 9-year-old boy, citation alleges

A Henry Clay High School teacher induced a 9-year-old boy to send photos of his genitals in a text and also sent the boy adult pornography, a police citation alleges.

Kevin Lentz, 49, asked the boy to delete the conversations “so his parents wouldn’t know,” according to the Lexington Police Department citation. Lentz reportedly sent the child more than 10 images of pornography.

The incident occurred in July, the citation said.

Lentz was arrested and charged Tuesday with 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor, seven counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance (under 16) and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Fayette District Judge Lindsay Thurston set a $50,000 bond and ordered Lentz to not have contact with minor children as a condition of his release, according to court documents. He remained in the Fayette Detention Center Wednesday morning.

Lentz was an English teacher at Henry Clay High School and had worked for the district since 2005, Fayette County Public Schools spokesperson Dia Davidson Smith told the Herald-Leader. He was placed on leave Tuesday following news of his arrest.

In addition to being a teacher, Lentz was also a youth volunteer at a Lexington church.

This is a developing story and may be updated.