Henry Co. State's Attorney Runty says Warner's lawyer change likely slows process

A Kewanee teen charged with two counts of aggravated DUI relating to a 2021 automobile accident that claimed the lives of a Moline couple has hired a new defense attorney.

Jerni Warner, 18, has been represented by defense attorney William K. Gullberg Jr. since the start of her criminal proceedings in October of 2021. On July 7, attorney Kevin Sullivan, filed an appearance, officially notifying the court that he will be taking over the case.

Sullivan is a Peoria-based attorney whose practice areas are listed as criminal defense, DUI and drug violations.

Warner was the driver of a car that reportedly crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle operated by Garry Kelly, 42. His wife, Leah, also 42, was a passenger. The accident occurred just outside Kewanee on Sept. 5, 2021.

How the change in counsel will affect future proceedings is unclear, but Henry County State’s Attorney Catherine Runty said Sullivan “will need time to evaluate the case.” The change could prolong the proceedings, which are already coming up on the one year mark.

Hearings for two motions, filed by Gullberg on behalf of Warner, will remain on the docket for Aug. 17 for now, said Runty. The motions ask the court for a change of venue and to suppress the results of Warner’s blood and urine tests performed at OSF St. Luke following the accident. The tests were positive for both alcohol and cocaine, according to testimony by law enforcement at the preliminary hearing.

The court has already ruled on several of the defense’s motions including a motion for bond reduction, which was denied by Judge James Cosby, as well as a motion to continue Warner’s pretrial confinement at the Mary Davis Detention Home after she turned 18 in February. Cosby ruled in favor of the defense, finding that the Henry County Jail did not have the ability to isolate Warner from the general population, something required by Illinois statute in cases involving a juvenile.

The judge also denied motions filed by Gullberg earlier this year to exclude seven photographs taken at the accident scene. In court, Gullberg characterized the photos as “gruesome.” Also denied by the judge was a defense motion to exclude the testimony of Henry County Deputy Chad Winter, who works as an accident reconstructionist for the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. At the preliminary hearing last year, Winter, who received special training in accident reconstruction in 2012, testified that the car driven by Warner crossed the centerline into the northbound lane, and struck Kelly's motorcycle, before striking a black SUV.

Warner remains at the Galesburg detention home on a $1 million bond. She is charged with two Class 2 felonies that carry a potential sentence of 6 to 28 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: Henry Co. SA Runty says Warner's lawyer change likely slows process