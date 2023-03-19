Henry Counter gang member sentenced after he was found trying to flush marijuana down hotel toilet

A Henry County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was found trying to flush a large amount of marijuana down a hotel toilet.

Josef Lee Elgers, 28, of McDonough was convicted Tuesday of one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and tampering with evidence, as well as two counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Elgers was arrested on Oct. 29, 2020 at America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 155 in McDonough after a Henry County police gang unit smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a room.

The deputies got a search warrant and as they approached the door, they heard flushing coming from the room.

When deputies entered the hotel room, where they found more than a pound of marijuana.

Elgers was the only person in the hotel room and Elgers’ driver’s license was in the backpack with the marijuana. Law enforcement also found drug packaging materials and a large amount of cash in the room.

At trial, evidence showed Elgers’ social media accounts identified him as a member of the Bloods gang, as well as showed him selling marijuana.

Elgers was ordered not to have contact with any gang members.

In total, Elgers was sentenced to 25 years with the first 15 years to be spent in prison.

