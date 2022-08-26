Henry County identify alleged suspect in warehouse shooting that injured 3

The Henry County Police Department arrested a suspect in Thursday’s Henry County warehouse shooting, where three people were shot.

Police said they arrested 23-year-old Jasmine Hollis of McDonough on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, the department said they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a warehouse on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene where multiple police agencies were on the scene, and hundreds of employees had vacated the building.

The warehouse is home to Project Verte, an e-commerce company.

Hollis is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and is currently in custody at the Henry County Jail.

All of the injuries suffered during this incident are non-life-threatening, according to Henry County Police.

The details leading to the incident are still being investigated, police said.

Hollis had an initial appearance on Friday where she was denied bond.

