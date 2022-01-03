New Henry County Jail expected to be ready for inmates by spring

The new Henry County Jail, located near the New Castle Correctional Facility, is expected to be open in March.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Henry County is building a new 246-bed jail and sheriff's office near the New Castle Correctional Facility on Van Nuys Road. The $24 million project is expected to house inmates as early as mid-February.

With its construction, the new jail is expected to solve what has been a persistent overcrowding problem for Henry County, one for which Delaware County has provided a temporary solution for by taking in 20 to 30 Henry County inmates each day. Delaware County — which in 2021 opened its own new, larger jail — has been receiving $40 per day per inmate from Henry County for months, Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner said.

"We are very appreciative of them," Skinner added.

But it's Henry County Sheriff Ric McCorkle who is thankful to Skinner and Delaware County commissioners for making the space available. Henry County has been a defendant in an ongoing federal lawsuit concerning the constitutionality of overcrowding at its current jail, located in downtown New Castle. That jail was built in 1979 and was designed to house 76 inmates, McCorkle said. Changes in recent years allowed the jail population there to increase to as much as 110.

As of Monday, McCorkle said he had 101 inmates in the jail in New Castle and another 41 inmates being housed in Floyd, Rush and Delaware counties.

"They have been a godsend," said McCorkle of Delaware County officials. He added that other options to place inmates were often far more distant.

Henry County had been exploring the possibility of a new jail for more than six years, local officials said. The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, added urgency. In January 2020 a local income tax increase of .20 of a percent went into effect and is being used to pay the bond debt of $24 million for the new jail.

McCorkle said the plaintiffs in the jail lawsuit have been consulted on the design of the new jail and it amenities to assure it will meet constitutional requirements for housing inmates. One problem with the layout of the current jail is that the cellblocks are placed next to each other in a line.

"We are only one of only two jails in Indiana that are linear," McCorkle said.

The linear design requires correctional officers to leave their work station and walk by cells that cannot easily be monitored. It also requires enough correctional officers be present to ensure security, which has been difficult.

"We are just like anyplace else," McCorkle said. "It's difficult to get people willing to work."

The new jail design will have cells arranged in a circular fashion around a security station with correctional officers able to view each cell from that point. It is the same layout used at the Decatur County Jail in Greensburg, the sheriff said.

Henry County was able acquire land for the new jail at no cost from the state of Indiana, said Henry County Commissioner Bobbi Plumber.

The site, across a road from the correctional facility, was part of a state hospital campus that previously occupied the land where the correctional facility was built on the north edge of New Castle in the early 2000s. The state allowed the county to take the land to build a jail, she said.

"Sheriff McCorkle has done a wonderful job keeping the population at the current jail down," said Plumber.

She said every effort is made to keep the people who are in the jail safe.

McCorkle said he knows a lot of the people who wind up in his jail. Many today represent the fourth or fifth generation of families who have been populating the Henry County Jail for more than 40 years.

Skinner said that Delaware County Jail holds inmates from several counties around the state, and he has been anticipating the loss of inmates from Henry County as officials there went about correcting the situation. Income from housing out-of-county inmates is not kept within the sheriff's department but is placed in the county general fund.

