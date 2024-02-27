Henry County jail guard, from Muncie, fired and charged with battering inmate

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been fired from his job as an officer at the Henry County jail and charged with battering an inmate.

Curtis Lavon Doughty, 27, is accused of shooting a prisoner in the back with a gun that fires "pepper balls," which burst and create a cloud of pepper irritant. The incident allegedly happened Feb. 13.

Doughty, dismissed from his job at the jail on Feb. 14, was charged last week in Henry Circuit Court 3 with a misdemeanor count of battery resulting in bodily injury.

According to court documents, at the time he was hit with the pepper ball, the prisoner — a 30-year-old New Castle man being held on a meth-related charge — had his hands raised, and was seated and facing a wall, as he was directed to do by Doughty.

The inmate indicated Doughty gave him no warning before shooting the pellet "at point blank range."

According to the court document, several inmates told investigators that before the pepper ball was fired, Doughty had ordered the prisoner to face the wall, and that the inmate had noted, correctly, that he was already facing the wall.

After the pepper ball was fired, the resulting cloud of irritant caused them to cough and sneeze, the prisoners said.

Another correctional officer said the prisoner was "not being combative or trying to get up at all" and that he felt Doughty's actions were "not appropriate," according to the affidavit.

A review of surveillance video appeared to confirm the inmates' account of the incident, the affidavit said. When inmates began coughing after the pepper ball was fired, Doughty reportedly told them, "You guys can thank (the prisoner who was shot with the pellet) for that."

The incident took place after inmates were led into a recreation area while officers searched for illicit materials in a cellblock.

Doughty was arrested on Saturday and was apparently released after posting bond at the jail.

