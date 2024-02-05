Henry County jail inmate dies after medical emergency, sheriff says

A Henry County Jail inmate’s death is under investigation.

According to Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett, a male inmate experienced a medical emergency while at the jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Preliminary reports say jail detention staff saw 47-year-old Cameron Moore, of Atlanta, experiencing a medical emergency on Sunday, Feb. 4.

The sheriff said Moore was rendered emergency medical attention by Henry County Sheriff’s Office staff, jail medical staff and Henry County Fire Rescue.

After being provided medical attention, he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Moore had been in custody since Aug. 5, 2023, on the charge of Aggravated Stalking.

TRENDING STORIES:

The incident is under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit.

An official cause of death has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: