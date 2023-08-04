NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry Circuit Court 2 jury on Thursday found a Beech Grove man guilty of attempted murder.

Prosecutors said 38-year-old Jonathan D. O'Connor joined an accomplice — Christopher Thomas Williams, now 39, of Indianapolis — in abducting a woman after she dropped her children off at an Indianapolis daycare facility on June 12, 2018.

Williams severely beat the woman as O'Connor drove their car eastbound on Interstate 70.

When the car was stopped along the interstate near Knightstown in Henry County, Williams threw the woman — who had apparently been choked until she was unconscious — over a ravine. The following day, passersby found the badly injured woman near the 8400 block of Grant City Road.

In March, another Henry County jury found Williams guilty of attempted murder, criminal confinement, intimidation, theft and criminal mischief. He was later sentenced to 38 years in prison.

The aiding in the commission of attempted murder charge that O'Connor was found guilty of Thursday is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

The Marion County man was also found guilty of criminal confinement, aiding in the commission of aggravated battery and aiding in the commission of theft.

Judge Kit Crane set sentencing for Aug. 24. The judge ordered O'Connor to be held in the Henry County jail as he awaits sentencing.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Henry County jury finds man guilty of attempted murder