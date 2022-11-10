Henry County man accused of setting barn on fire

A Henry County man is facing charges after police say he set a barn on fire.

James Cleere, 18, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested and charged with second-degree arson (a class C felony).

At 2:26 a.m. Nov. 4, the Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a barn fire at 1584 335th St. in Salem.

The Salem Fire Department and other fire departments responded to assist, as the fire spread to nearby fields, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. The barn and a vehicle parked inside were destroyed, according to a criminal complaint. The total value of property destroyed as a result of the fire is over $750.

Later that morning, at 7:44 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff's Office was notified of a rekindling at the scene and the Salem Fire Department responded again.

The fire was determined to be suspicious and the Henry County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Fire Marshall's Office began investigating the cause.

Cleere, who was known to be in the area and "known to light fires," according to the complaint, was later located by police and interviewed.

During his interview, police say Cleere admitted to being out the night of the fire on his bicycle, being inside the barn, trying to put hay inside his pants to keep warm, the complaint states.

Police say Cleere then told them that he had a lighter in his pocket, which accidentally ignited in his pocket, and that he admitted to removing the lighter from his pocket, throwing it and that the barn subsequently caught on fire, according to the complaint.

Cleere is being held at the Henry County Jail on $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Henry County Courthouse.

