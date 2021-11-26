Henry County man charged after allegedly shooting at officer

An Eminence man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer and first-degree wanton endangerment after a shoot-out with a city police officer, according to Kentucky State Police.

The incident occurred Thursday night, per KSP. No one was injured but Marvin Galvez, 21, was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center.

WDRB reported Galvez fired 12 shots compared to three from Eminence Police Maj. John Dudinskie.

KSP is actively investigating, as is protocol with officer-involved shootings.