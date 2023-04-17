Henry County man charged with arson, domestic battery

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County man faces an arson charge over allegations he tried to set fire to a female acquaintance's car.

Jordan Malachi Weston, 30, was arrested April 10 after authorities were called to a home in Kennard in western Henry County.

A woman at that address, in the 200 block of South Main Street, told Henry County sheriff's deputies that Weston became enraged when she refused to give him a ride to New Castle.

The woman — who said she had declined to drive because she had been drinking alcoholic beverages — reported the Kennard man kicked her car, punched an exterior mirror and beat on the vehicle's windshield.

She said he also tried to set the car on fire. Investigators said the vehicle's gasoline cap had been removed, and that they found a burnt piece of rope "laying in the fueling area."

When the woman called 911 dispatchers, Weston reportedly tried to take her cellphone before grabbing her by her shirt and also shoving her.

The arson charge filed last week against Weston in Henry Circuit Court 2 is a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison. He also faces misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia.

Weston — who continued to be held in the Henry County jail on Monday under a $10,500 surety bond and a $950 cash bond — has received a July 10 trial date.

In Henry Circuit Court 3, Weston in March was convicted of invasion of privacy.

According to court records, he has also been convicted of possession of meth, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

