Henry County man charged with attacking deputies files lawsuit

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County man's account of a 2020 encounter with law enforcement officers is significantly different that recollections of the same events found in police reports.

Jackie Shane Brown, 51, of rural New Castle, is set to stand trial Feb. 21, in Henry Circuit Court 1, on nine charges stemming from the events of Oct. 25, 2020 — battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer, intimidation, pointing a firearm, resisting law enforcement, battery, and two counts each of disarming a law enforcement officer and battery against a public safety official.

In affidavits, sheriff's deputies and a New Castle police officer said they were called to Brown's home, along East Henry County Road 150-N, after receiving a report he had pointed a handgun at and threatened to kill a hunter in the area.

When they arrived at his home, they reported, Brown at first refused to come outside, and then struggled with officers, in the process trying to grab two of the deputies' handguns

More:New Castle man faces nine charges after fracas with deputies

When the Henry County man continued to resist, one deputy reported, a police K-9 was brought in to help subdue Brown, while another deputy used an electronic stun device.

In a Henry Circuit Court 2 lawsuit filed in recent weeks, Brown contends he was the target of excessive force. He said he was first "tackled" by officers without warning, then repeatedly kicked and hit.

Brown also said he was not attacked and bitten by the police K-9 — on his face and legs — until after he had been placed in handcuffs.

The suit — filed by Indianapolis attorney M. Edward Krause III — alleges officers violated Brown's constitutional rights by entering his property, and breaking a driveway gate, without a warrant.

It asks that a jury determine damages in the case. Defendants in the suit include Henry County, the city of New Castle, three deputies and a New Castle police officer.

Story continues

The defendants had not formally responded to the lawsuit as of Tuesday.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Henry man charged in fracas with deputies files excessive force suit