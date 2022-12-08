ANDERSON, Ind. — A Middletown man already in prison for a Henry County molesting conviction received a 30-year sentence this week for sexually abusing a juvenile in Madison County.

William Keith Lakey, 54, had pleaded guilty in Madison Circuit Court 3 to two counts of child molesting, both Level 1 felonies carrying up to 40 years in prison.

Judge Andrew Hopper on Wednesday imposed a 40-year sentence with 10 years suspended.

Lakey in August 2021 was sentenced to nine years in prison in Henry Circuit Court 1. That molesting conviction stemmed from allegations he had repeatedly sexually abused a girl over a two-year period.

That victim said the Henry County man gave her alcohol and marijuana "almost every time" he sexually abused her at various locations, including his home and at Kings Island amusement park in southwestern Ohio.

The Madison County case involved similar allegations from a different accuser.

Lakey is incarcerated at the New Castle Correctional Facility. Before this week's sentence was imposed, he had a projected release date in May 2028.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Henry County man gets 30 years for latest molesting conviction