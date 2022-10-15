Henry County man pleads guilty to molesting 13-year-old girl at slumber party

A 33-year-old McDonough man convicted of aggravated sexual battery has pleaded guilty.

In May 2020, Andrew Bartles allegedly gave two 13-year-old girls margaritas with tequila.

The release states that Bartles then put his fingers in one of the girls’ groin area and then spoke to her about the different parts of her private parts.

McDonough police searched the home and found the margarita mix, tequila and cups that the girl reported.

Bartles was sentenced to 25 years with the first 10 years to be served in prison. Under the plea, he’s not eligible for parole and must serve the full 10 years.

Bartles must register as a sex offender and abide by the other sex offender conditions.

