Henry County man sentenced to 30 years in fatal stabbing

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County man — referred to by both his victim's daughter and a judge as an "awful person" — was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for a conviction stemming from a fatal stabbing.

A Henry Circuit Court 2 jury in November found 44-year-old Jerry W. Allred of Losantville guilty of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony.

Henry County Prosecutor Joe Bergacs said Allred stabbed Richard D. Hatton Jr. — 43, and also from rural Losantville — during a fight at the home of Allred's parents, in northeastern Henry County, in November 2021.

Allred reportedly became enraged when Hatton suggested he loved Allred's father more than his son did. The victim was stabbed four times, including a cut on his right thigh that "severed a large artery," according to an affidavit.

More:Henry County man convicted of voluntary manslaughter

At Thursday's sentencing hearing, Hatton's daughter, Valerie, told Judge Kit Crane the slaying had robbed her father of the opportunity to one day participate in her wedding and meet his future grandchildren.

"You, Mr. Allred, are an awful person and I really, really hate you for what you did," she told the defendant.

Another family member said Allred was "a menace to society and a violent, unhinged person."

Prosecutor Bergacs said Allred — now with convictions for 10 felonies and 11 misdemeanors — had a history of violence, having earlier been accused of shooting one of his own family members and stabbing another.

Bergacs recommended the maximum 30-year sentence. "Our community is much safer when (Allred) is in the Department of Correction," the prosecutor said.

Public defender Catherine Eke asked the judge to consider that her client had been abused as a child and was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

A tearful Allred repeatedly said, "I'm sorry." He also indicated he had acted in self-defense.

Story continues

Judge Crane said the self-defense suggestion was contradicted by the jury's verdict, and by testimony at last month's trial.

"I discount the assertion the defendant acted under strong provocation," the judge said.

Before imposing the maximum sentence, Crane told Allred he agreed with the victim's daughter's assessment of his character.

"You are an awful person," Crane said. "You are an awful human being."

Allred said he would appeal his conviction.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Henry County man sentenced for voluntary manslaughter conviction