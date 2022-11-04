Henry County officer shot, critically wounded; police issue BOLO for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooter

A Henry County officer was shot multiple times in a McDonough neighborhood Friday, critically wounding him.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the officer is a detention officer. He was life-flighted to the hospital in critical condition but is stable.

We crews on the ground headed to the scene to gather more information about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were at least a dozen squad cars clustered in a subdivision and the Haddon Place apartments on Hopewell Place.

SWAT vehicles were also at the scene and crime scene tape was strung up around a wooded area.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has put out a BOLO for the suspected shooter, who they have identified as Brentson Bernard Thomas.

Deputies said Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous and people are asked not to approach him.

Thomas has two large tattoos of the New Orleans Saints on his neck. He’s wanted on aggravated assault charges in Clayton County and in Miami, according to the sheriff’s office.

They believe he fled the scene in a 2020 gray four-door Toyota Camry with license plate CKD8148.

The injured detention officer has not been identified. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to avoid the area.



