Henry County officer shot, second man dead; suspect still on the run

A Henry County officer and another man were shot multiple times in a McDonough neighborhood Friday.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the officer is a detention officer. He was flown to the hospital in critical condition, but was stable.

The second man, whose identity has not been released, died from his injuries.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were at least a dozen squad cars clustered in a subdivision at the Haddon Place apartments on Hopewell Place.

SWAT vehicles were also at the scene and crime scene tape was strung up around a wooded area.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office sent a “be on the lookout” alert for the suspected shooter, who they have identified as Brentson Bernard Thomas. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also issued a Blue Alert, which is an emergency alert issued to help catch someone who kills or seriously injures a law enforcement officer.

Deputies said Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous, and people are asked not to approach him.

Thomas has two large tattoos of the New Orleans Saints on his neck. He’s wanted on aggravated assault charges in Clayton County and in Miami, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they have now obtained warrants charging Thomas with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

They believe he fled the scene in a gray, four-door 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate CKD8148.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the scene Friday afternoon, where some neighbors still couldn’t get back to their homes because of the ongoing investigation by 5 p.m.

“The school bus wasn’t able to come this way, so parents had to pick their kids up and everything,” Monica Myart said.

The injured detention officer has not been identified. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office has asked the public to avoid the area.



