Henry County police ask for help from public to identify gas station burglary suspects

Weeks after a burglary at a Chevron Gas Station in McDonough, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage of suspects they believe are responsible.

Now, they’re asking the public to help them identify the two people pictured burglarizing a Chevron Gas Station on Keys Ferry Road.

Deputies said the burglary happened during the early hours of Dec. 3.

Anyone with information about the identities of the two suspects shown in the image released by the Henry County Police Department is asked o call Det. E. Cross at 770-288-8361 or dispatch at 770-957-9121.

Tips can be texted, including photos and videos, at 770-220-7009.

