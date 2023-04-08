Henry County police ask for help identifying man who stole packages off someone’s porch
Police are hoping you can help identify a man they say stole packages right off of someone’s porch.
They’re taken from the home on Airline Road in McDonough last Thursday.
Officers sent Channel 2 Action News photos of the man, seen wearing a money face mask, a hat and a black Atlanta Braves jersey.
The man had a cross tattoo on his left arm and was wearing a Star of David necklace.
Officers said the man grabbed the packages and left in a champagne-colored GMC 1500 pick-up truck.
If you have any information, call the Henry County Police Department.
