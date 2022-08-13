Henry County police release photos of armed pizza robber who threatened to kill cashier

Henry County police are investigating an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza location.

Police say that earlier this week, a man walked into the Domino’s Pizza on Hudson Bridge Rd. in Stockbridge just before 11 p.m. and demanded money.

The employee told police that the man also threatened to kill them before running out of the business.

Investigators are now releasing surveillance photos in the hopes that someone will recognize him.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 770-288-7731.

