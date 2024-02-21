Henry County police searching for woman who vanished nearly a year ago

Henry County Police are searching for a woman who vanished from her home nearly a year ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Nundie Cliett, 31, was last seen on May 25, 2023 after leaving her home in Stockbridge. She was last seen wearing a jogging suit or workout clothes.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said Cliett’s disappearance was first reported to the police department on Feb. 19, 2024. It’s unclear who reported her disappearance or why there was a delay of nearly a year.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



