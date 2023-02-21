Henry County student arrested after threat to 'shoot up' high school

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County student was arrested and charged with a felony after he allegedly threatened to "shoot up" the high school he attends.

Draven Carter Smith, 19, of Spiceland, was charged last Thursday in Henry Circuit Court 2 with intimidation, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

In an affidavit, a Henry County sheriff's detective reported Smith, while in a class on Feb. 14, was reported to have "made threats to bring guns and shoot up" Tri High School, along Ind. 103 about five miles south of the New Castle city limits.

Other students told investigators they heard the comments.

One witness said an upset Smith made the remarks as classmates were "poking" at him, and then banged his head against a classroom wall.

Students weren't at the school the day after the incident, when an e-Learning day was conducted.

Last Thursday, when Tri students returned to school, the detective wrote deputies offered to inspect students entering the middle and high schools with hand-held metal detecting wands.

However, school administrators said they "didn't want to create panic within the building for the students," he added.

Smith, who had been arrested last Wednesday, was later released from the Henry County jail after posting a $5,000 surety bond and a $350 cash bond.

An initial hearing in his car is set for Wednesday in Circuit Court 2.

