Henry County twins charged in robbery conspiracy

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two Henry County teenagers, apparently twin brothers, have been charged in connection with a robbery investigation that earlier saw a Muncie youth arrested for attempted murder.

Andrew David Swinehart and Justin C. Swinehart — both 17 and of Spiceland — are each charged in Henry Circuit Court 1 with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

According to court documents, the Swineharts last July conspired with Muncie resident John Reid Doty, 17, to rob yet another 17-year-old boy of marijuana and cash.

During a confrontation in New Castle's Osborne Park, the target of the robbery conspiracy was stabbed, twice in the chest and in the left hand, left wrist, left forearm and left thigh, allegedly by Doty.

One of Doty's associates, meanwhile, was shot in the abdomen during the incident. Both the stabbing and shooting victims recovered from their wounds.

Investigators said the robbery scheme had been hatched as retaliation after the stabbing victim agreed to sell Doty a handgun, and then fled with the Muncie youth's money without turning over the firearm.

Doty was charged on Jan. 27, also in Circuit Court 1, with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, and attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony with a maximum 30-year sentence. His trial is set for June 5.

After charges were filed this week against the Swinehart brothers, they both received a June 26 trial date.

