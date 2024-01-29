Henry County woman arrested in Anderson homicide

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Henry County woman has beenpreliminarily charged with murder in the shooting death of an Anderson man.

Cyrstin Cieha Walker, 30, of Middletown, was being held Sunday in the Madison County jail.

Her Thursday arrest stemmed from the Wednesday night shooting of Rishon Reeves-Linley, 38, who was found mortally wounded, reportedly in an apartment in the 2000 block of Pearl Street in Anderson.

Reeves-Linley was taken to an Anderson hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Also arrested in connection with the shooting was 19-year-old Isaiah Lee Crawford of Wilkinson in Hancock County. He faces preliminary charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

Both were being held without bond.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings' office will determine what formal charges will be filed.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Walker.

Crawford already faced five charges filed against him in November in Madison Circuit Court 1 — intimidation, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, pointing a firearm and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

