Henry County woman draws 12-year sentence for dealing meth

Angela Short

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County woman convicted of dealing meth was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison.

Angela M. Short, 56, most recently of Spiceland, was sentenced by Circuit Court 2 Judge Kit Crane after she pleaded guilty to a Level 4 felony.

In a plea bargain filed in January, prosecutors had agreed to not seek a finding that Short was a habitual offender, which could have resulted in an increase to her sentence.

Short, formerly of New Castle, had been accused of selling between one and five grams of meth, in August 2020, to an informant for the Henry County Area Drug Task Force.

She received credit for 522 days already spent in the Henry County jail.

MORE NEWS:

►Muncie man held in fatal shooting along Cardinal Greenway

►Marion couple held on meth-dealing charges in Blackford County

The judge said he would consider a sentence modification if Short completes a treatment program for substance abusers while incarcerated.

The plea agreement also called for dismissal of six charges in two other cases pending against Short — maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a legend drug, unlawful possession of a syringe and two counts of possession of meth.

The Henry County woman has been convicted of crimes including attempted theft, driving while intoxicated, residential entry and theft .

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Henry County woman sentenced to 12 years for dealing meth