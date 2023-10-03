Henry Cuellar: US congressman carjacked at gunpoint in Washington

Henry Cuellar also had his phone and iPad stolen in the carjacking, according to an aide

US congressman Henry Cuellar has been held up at gunpoint while his car was stolen in Washington on Monday evening, according to local media reports.

Mr Cuellar, a Republican from Texas, was reportedly parking about a mile (1.6km) from the US Capitol when he was approached by three armed people.

He was unharmed and his vehicle was later recovered.

US Capitol Police said in a statement that detectives were working to track down the suspects.

The incident happened at about 21:30 (01:30 GMT) in the city's south-eastern Navy Yard neighbourhood.

As well as the car, the 68-year-old's phone and iPad were also taken, according to Mr Cuellar's chief of staff Jacob Hochberg. It is not clear if these have been returned.

The number of carjackings in Washington has been on the rise in recent years. In 2021, the local police department launched a taskforce to deal with the issue.

According to the latest police figures, there have been 750 incidents of carjacking in the city so far this year and 75% of these offences involved guns.

Mr Cuellar is currently serving his 10th term in the US House of Representatives for Texas' 28th congressional district.