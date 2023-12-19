Henry humane society looking for a Christmas miracle

TechCrunch

Okta, the identity and access management company, is acquiring security firm Spera. Anticipated to close during the fiscal first quarter beginning in early February, the Spera acquisition will build on Okta's existing identity threat detection and response (ITDR) capabilities, Okta says, while equipping customers with tech to "elevate their identity security, posture management and identify, detect and remediate risks." The terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Calcalist reports that Okta's paying approximately $100 million to $130 million for Spera, contingent on milestones.