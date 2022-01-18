Investment company Henry James International Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Materialise NV, EPAM Systems Inc, Endava PLC, sells Core Laboratories NV, Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV, Gazprom PJSC, Piedmont Lithium Inc, Cellectis SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Henry James International Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Henry James International Management Inc. owns 147 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EEM, HUT, GCTAY, TSRYY,

Added Positions: BABA, MTLS, IBN, KB, EPAM, DAVA, FN, TSM, SIMO, AEG, AMX, GLOB, AUDC, DSGX, WNS, SIFY, CSIQ, HDB, NJDCY, NOK, STM, MTD, IFNNY, DASTY, SE, CB, AER, ASML, CRTO, JBAXY, IGT, ADDYY, TM, CRZBY, BNPQY, VEOEY, BZLFY, NSRGY, TD, RDS.A, AMCR, ACN, GOLD, CHKP, RIO, YNDX, TLPFY, TTE, SHECY, SYIEY, IBDRY, VWDRY, SEKEY, SQM,

Reduced Positions: CLB, PSO, OGZPY, PLL, SID, AAGIY, TECK, CX, MELI, ASX, NPSNY, GRFS, KT, NILSY, SBRCY, JMIA, INFY, ERIC, PAGS, BIDU, DOX, HIMX, TCEHY, BBD, TAL, SPOT, PDD, PROSY,

Sold Out: BWMX, CLLS, DBVT, RDHL, LOV, KDDIY, GRVY, ALPMY, BTCM, MKTAY, VOD,





For the details of Henry James International Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/henry+james+international+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Henry James International Management Inc.

Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 150,097 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 11,398 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Ferrari NV (RACE) - 54,082 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 33,579 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 12,127 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)





Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT)





Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Hut 8 Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $11.26. The stock is now traded at around $6.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 33,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (GCTAY)





Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $5.48, with an estimated average price of $4.83. The stock is now traded at around $4.100100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (TSRYY)





Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $9.22, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)



Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 79.56%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $130.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Materialise NV (MTLS)



Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Materialise NV by 72.76%. The purchase prices were between $18.93 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $23.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)



Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 42.60%. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $513.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Endava PLC (DAVA)



Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Endava PLC by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $138.07 and $170.13, with an estimated average price of $155.23. The stock is now traded at around $124.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Aegon NV (AEG)



Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Aegon NV by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.89. The stock is now traded at around $5.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Globant SA (GLOB)



Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Globant SA by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $242.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX)



Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $26.54.

Sold Out: Cellectis SA (CLLS)



Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Cellectis SA. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $12.84, with an estimated average price of $9.75.

Sold Out: DBV Technologies SA (DBVT)



Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in DBV Technologies SA. The sale prices were between $1.39 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $3.33.

Sold Out: Redhill Biopharma Ltd (RDHL)



Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Redhill Biopharma Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.31 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $3.95.

Sold Out: Spark Networks SE (LOV)



Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Spark Networks SE. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $2.95.

Sold Out: KDDI Corp (KDDIY)



Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in KDDI Corp. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $15.2.





