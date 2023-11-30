Henry Kissinger, former secretary of state, dies at 100

Henry Kissinger, who worked U.S. foreign policy throughout the administrations of Presidents Richard M. Nixon and Gerald Ford, has died at the age of 100. The news broke on Wednesday night via a statement from his consulting firm, detailing that he passed at his home in Connecticut, but not revealing an exact cause of death.

As The Washington Post highlights in their coverage, Kissinger was the only person to be both White House national security adviser and secretary of state at the same time, describing him as someone who "exercised a control over U.S. foreign policy that has rarely been equaled by anyone who was not president." Other outlets, such as Rolling Stone, sum him up as a "war criminal." To that end, those very words can be found right beneath his name, presently, in the "what's happening" column of X (formerly Twitter) as people flood the platform with what could only be viewed as celebration.

"Everybody is celebrating Kissinger dying and no one is thinking about the low wage workers forced to build an entire new level of hell at depths never reached before. You guys are so anti-labor," writes Mo Weeks.

"It finally happened!!!" writes Alejandra Caraballo, along with an illustration of the Grim Reaper pulling Kissinger out of a claw machine.

Per his consulting firm, Kissinger will be interred at a private family service and, at a later date, there will be a memorial service in New York City.